3/4 Saturday football betting recommendation: Almeria can hardly beat Atletico Madrid to grab points

The daily recommendations are all researched by myself, but sometimes red and black are not accurate, so don’t blame me, the only thing you need to know is that my point of view is the same as yours, and achieving a win-win situation is the best choice, so I will definitely do my best to recommend Stable Order. You can rest assured about this. The following is an analysis of today’s event.

Saturday 033 La Liga Almeria VS Villarreal

The newly promoted Almeria has 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses in the last 6 games. In the last round of home games, they beat the top Barcelona 1-0, ending their 3-game losing streak and temporarily ranking 15th in the standings; the first 12 home games 7 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses, scoring 20 goals and conceding 15 goals. The home performance ranks 4th. The home performance is very strong. In the past 9 home games, 6 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses are in good condition.

Villarreal has 2 wins, 0 draws and 4 losses in the last 6 games. In the last round, they beat Getafe 2:1 at home, ending their 4-game losing streak. They are temporarily ranked 7th in the standings, leading their opponents by 9 points. The advantage is not too great; the first 12 rounds of away games have 3 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses. They scored 10 goals and lost 14 goals. , The away state is relatively sluggish.

They met in the past 6 times,Villarreal got 4 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses, being the lower hand. In the first round of this season, Villarreal won 2:1 at home. The popularity of betting on the away win position in this game is unstable, and the two positions of Shengping and Ping have relatively strong pull. In terms of the quiz situation, the away wins index went up, the wins and draws index went down, the tie index was prominent, and the popularity led to the undefeated home team, and the return on away wins was still in a reasonable range. It can be optimistic that the visiting team will take all 3 points.

Lottery Reference: Negative

Saturday 040 La Liga Atletico Madrid VS Sevilla

Atletico Madrid has 3 wins, 3 draws and 0 losses in the last 6 games. In the last round away game, they tied Real Madrid 1:1 and temporarily ranked 4th in the standings. In the first 11 home games, they had 5 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. They scored 16 goals and lost 10. Ball, the home performance is ranked 9th, and the home performance is relatively mediocre. In the past 6 home games, the state of 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss is relatively mediocre.

Sevilla has 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses in the last 6 games. They lost to Osasuna 2:3 at home in the last round. They have lost 2 games in a row and are unbeaten in 3 consecutive games. They are temporarily ranked 14th in the standings and behind in points. There is a big gap of 17 points between the opponents in this game; in the first 12 rounds of away games, they won 2 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses. They scored 12 goals and lost 18 goals. Depressed state.

They met in the past 6 times, both sides got 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses respectively. In the first leg of this season, Atletico Madrid won 2-0 away. The betting popularity of this game is mainly in the main win position, the tie position has a certain pull, and the away win direction is less concerned. In terms of the quiz situation, the main win index went down, the tie-lose index went up, and the tie index was controlled in a low concave position, and the incentives were strong. In the pattern of winning and losing, the main winner should be considered for boldness.

Lottery reference: win

