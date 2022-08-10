Qatar’s tourism industry has experienced a major rebound in recent years, with significant growth and progress in tourist numbers, infrastructure upgrades, and tourism governance. So far, it has promoted the realization of the country’s economic diversification.

According to the latest statistics released by the Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority, the number of tourists in Qatar in June exceeded 145,600, compared with only 24,200 in the same period last year, a year-on-year increase of 499.5%.

According to relevant data, the number of tourists in the Gulf tourism market was 59,620, followed by Asian countries and Oceania, with about 33,790. While other Arab countries received only about 10,000 tourists, continental Europe saw about 24,500 tourists.

Vacation destination

Saeed Al-Hajri is the head of a travel company. He explained that the increase in Qatari tourists is because Doha has become one of the most famous and one of the fastest growing tourist destinations. Doha not only enjoys good tourism infrastructure, international brand hotel system, various museums, traditional and modern markets, but also good transportation facilities. It also has a modern airport that ranks first in the Middle East and a five-star airline. These are the reasons why Doha has become a popular tourist destination.

Hajiri said in a statement issued by Al Jazeera network that the significant increase in the number of Qatari tourists is also closely related to the approach of the World Cup. Especially now and during the World Cup, Qatar is a popular destination that all tourists in the world want to know about.

good opportunity

He also said that due to hosting the World Cup, Qatar will receive tourists from all over the world. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the tourism industry, so tourism sector officials must seize the moment and build on it to make Qatar one of the unique tourist destinations, both in the Middle East and around the world.

Hajiri said that tourism has recently become an industry that has gained momentum in Qatar. And in a short period of time, it has successfully promoted the realization of economic diversification, increased GDP, and created huge investment opportunities. In these respects, Qatar tourism has played a very effective role.

Qatar Tourism is looking for ways to build a vibrant and sustainable tourism industry. Qatar plans to attract 6 million tourists a year by 2030. At the same time, it further strengthens Qatar’s position as a well-known tourist destination.

source of attraction

Economist Abdullah Al-Khater, on the other hand, believes that there are many factors that have contributed to the significant increase in tourist numbers, chief among which is Qatar’s ability to control the Covid-19 outbreak. Qatar is able to bring life back to normal in the country, while still having all the ingredients to attract tourists. In addition, investment in various economic sectors is also an important factor.

Hartel said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the World Cup will be held in Qatar in a few months, which has played a major role in increasing Qatari tourists. Especially given that the world is looking forward to this big sporting event, Qatar has a tourism promotion for it.

He also said that Qatar’s prestige in the political, economic and security fields has earned it an international reputation as a “peace capital” and a global tourist destination. Especially compared to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the region has been in a state of stability.

high expectations

Hartel expects Qatar’s visitor numbers to double as the World Cup, the world‘s most important football event, approaches. However, he stressed that the biggest challenge facing the tourism industry in the coming period is to promote Qatar’s transformation as a global tourist destination.

Qatar Tourism Authority will be established in 2021. Since its inception, the Tourism Board has been replacing the National Tourism Board, working with partners in the public and private sectors to implement the National Tourism Sector Strategy. At the same time, it is also committed to improving the tourist experience, promoting the diversification of local tourism products, promoting and strengthening publicity activities, and continuously increasing opportunities for the private sector to participate in tourism investment.

Handicraft, cultural creation and heritage tours, desert hunting, food, health and leisure, free entertainment, sports, recuperation, tour groups, tourist accommodation and transportation services are the most popular projects in Qatar’s tourism investment field.

The Qatar Tourism Authority believes that the 2022 World Cup is an important node on its road to sustainable tourism development. Actively working with a number of partners, the tourism board is committed to hosting competition audiences by developing the hospitality industry, innovating non-traditional accommodation solutions, such as its floating residences in collaboration with the Supreme Council of Delivery and Heritage and the Ministry of Transport and Communications experience project.