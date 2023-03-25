Every passage of life requires a change in our actions. What we used to do before, when we enter a new phase, often doesn’t work anymore. This makes us feel disoriented most of the time.

It’s actually a great opportunity: to bring attention back to our #wellbeing, stop for a reset and start again with a new method more in harmony with the changes in our body. And a new effectiveness. It applies in premenopause. And even more so with running.

I recently talked about it with friends of @brooksrunningit from @whyrunmilano and I wanted to summarize what we told each other in this carousel for #sixteenwomen.

“A overcome crisis becomes a great mental asset because it strengthens confidence in our abilities and therefore self-esteem” (A. Marcoli)

