On February 28, Beijing time, the official injury report of the Los Angeles Lakers showed that LeBron James will miss the Memphis Grizzlies due to a right foot injury. Many Lakers fans think this is for James to recuperate, and there is no need to go all out to preserve his strength against the Grizzlies.

But an hour later, NBA reporter Charania revealed that LeBron James may miss several weeks of games because of his right foot injury. He had missed many games because of this injury before. Fight fiercely with injuries. The injury aggravated the game against the Lone Ranger and he didn’t end up playing the whole game.

Now that this injury requires a comprehensive diagnosis, the Lakers are ready for James to be absent for several weeks.

As early as two weeks ago, NBA reporter Mark Stein broke the news that James has been playing with a right foot injury this season. The night he broke the record against the Thunder, he was in unbearable pain. And the key to leaving the field early. Medical expert Evan Jeffries is worried that James' right foot injury is not a simple ankle sprain but a partial tear of the plantar fascia. If it is really a plantar fascia injury, he will be absent for at least several weeks or even months. James personally posted a video of himself being treated, and James was very annoyed by the injury, which seemed really serious.

The Lakers managed to get promoted to 12th in the West, only 1 game away from the 10th Pelicans in the West, only 1.5 games away from the 8th in the West, and only 2.5 games away from the Lone Ranger in the 6th place in the West. Now that the core James is injured and may be injured for several weeks, BBR predicts that the probability of the Lakers entering the playoffs is only 65.3%.

