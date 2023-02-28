Hard-won results from an extraordinary journey——Writing on the occasion of my country’s major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control

Spring is warm and flowers are blooming. This is the first spring after my country’s epidemic prevention and control entered a new stage.

Familiar scenes are returning gracefully; the flowing China is full of vitality.

More than 1,000 days and nights are but a moment in the long river of history. Fighting the epidemic together for more than three years is another indelible collective memory for hundreds of millions of Chinese people.

We have prevented the epidemic; we have stabilized the economy; we have managed the pressure; we have maintained safety!

Over the past three years, my country’s anti-epidemic journey has been extraordinary. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core always adheres to the supremacy of the people and life, unites and leads the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to fight the epidemic together, and optimizes and adjusts prevention and control policies and measures according to the times and situations with a strong historical responsibility and strong strategic determination , effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, successfully avoiding the widespread prevalence of virus strains with strong pathogenicity and high lethality, effectively protecting the lives and health of the people, and contributing to winning the battle against epidemic prevention and control Gained valuable time.

For more than three years, my country’s COVID-19 death rate has remained at the lowest level in the world, and it has achieved a major and decisive victory in the prevention and control of the epidemic, creating a miracle in the history of human civilization that a country with a large population successfully emerged from the pandemic.

The turbulent waves are calm, and the wind and rain move forward.

The journey was extraordinary and the results were hard-won. Practice has proved that the Party Central Committee’s major judgments on the epidemic situation, major decisions on prevention and control work, and major adjustments to prevention and control strategies are completely correct. The measures are powerful, the masses recognize them, and the results are huge.

Respond to extraordinary events with extraordinary measures, effectively respond to the uncertainty of the epidemic situation with the stability of prevention and control strategies and the flexibility of prevention and control measures, and firmly grasp the strategic initiative to fight the epidemic

On February 3, 2023, on the sixth floor of the Second Ward of the Internal Medicine Department of Peking University Third Hospital, the 18th ward for sub-severe respiratory diseases was officially closed. So far, the 21 sub-severe wards renovated by the hospital over the past three years of fighting the epidemic have become history.

Small microcosm, meaningful.

Over the past three years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the Chinese people to unite as one and united as one, and effectively dealt with more than 100 clusters of epidemics. A large country with a population of more than 1.4 billion has successfully emerged from the pandemic and unleashed great vitality for development. , to stimulate a strong driving force to move forward.

Time is a faithful recorder.

The weight of the ship is enormous, and there is only one person at the helm. The more critical the moment, the more critical the moment, the more it can demonstrate the role of the leadership core.

——Looking back on the anti-epidemic history of more than three years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core responded to extraordinary events with extraordinary measures, and effectively responded to the unforeseen circumstances of the epidemic situation with the stability of prevention and control strategies and the flexibility of prevention and control measures Certainty, firmly grasping the strategic initiative to fight the epidemic.

In January 2020, the new crown epidemic broke out suddenly.

On January 20, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was investigating and investigating in Yunnan, gave important instructions, “putting the safety and health of the people first” and “resolutely curbing the spread of the epidemic.”

On January 23, 2020, the eve of New Year’s Eve, Wuhan, the “thoroughfare of nine provinces”, resolutely pressed the “pause button”.

Protect the people of a country across a city. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, with great political courage and strong historical responsibility, decisively closed the passage from Han to Hubei and implemented unprecedented strict control.

“The epidemic is an order, and prevention and control is a responsibility”!

“In order to protect people’s lives and safety, we will do anything!”

On January 25, 2020, the first day of the Lunar New Year, Huairen Hall in Zhongnanhai. General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to re-study, re-deploy, and re-mobilize the epidemic prevention and control work. The work leading group dispatched a central steering group to require the joint defense and joint control mechanism of the State Council to fully play its coordinating role.

On February 3, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, emphasizing a race against time and a battle against the disease to resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic and resolutely win the battle against the epidemic.

Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, the most comprehensive, strictest, and most thorough national epidemic prevention and control has been officially launched in various places to “defend against importation from outside and prevent proliferation at home”.

Wearing a mask, taking body temperature, taking action, calling on the whole people to fight against the epidemic… On February 10, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Anhuali Community, Chaoyang District, Beijing to investigate and investigate the epidemic prevention and control work. He emphasized that the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic is a people’s war. We must trust the masses, mobilize the masses, and give full play to the “blocking role” of the community in the prevention and control of the epidemic.

“All the prevention and control measures taken by the Party Central Committee first consider doing our best to prevent more people from being infected and try our best to save as many patients’ lives as possible.”

On March 10, 2020, at a critical moment in the fight against the epidemic, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a special trip to Wuhan. A word of speech strengthens confidence and warms people’s hearts.

After 3 months of arduous struggle, the defense battles in Wuhan and Hubei have achieved decisive results, effectively curbing the spread of the epidemic in a large area. At the most ferocious stage of the new crown virus, our country effectively protected the lives and health of more than 1.4 billion people.

“The speed and scale of China‘s actions are rare in the world. This is the advantage of China‘s system, and the relevant experience is worth learning from other countries.” WHO officials commented.

Epidemic prevention and control is an encounter battle, a tough battle, and a protracted battle.

At the end of April 2020, my country entered the stage of normalized epidemic prevention and control. General Secretary Xi Jinping personally directed and deployed the epidemic prevention and control work, and determined the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic zeroing”.

On May 24, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the deliberations of the Hubei delegation at the Third Session of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress that a hole as big as a needle tip can leak through a wind as big as a bucket. It is necessary to tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control at all times, be cautious and make persistent efforts, continue to do a good job in the import of external defenses and the rebound of internal defenses, and must not let the hard-won achievements in epidemic prevention and control be wasted.

In 2021, the outbreak of the Delta variant strain occurred in multiple places within a short period of time, once affecting more than 20 provinces.

Our country adheres to various measures of normalized epidemic prevention and control, based on speed and precision, and quickly extinguished more than 30 local clusters of epidemics. Some foreign media commented that China is the only country in the world that has controlled the spread of the Delta variant.

The mutant strain of Omicron has swept the world, and the battle against the “epidemic” is urgent.

“We must always adhere to the supremacy of the people, the supremacy of life, adhere to scientific precision, dynamic clearing, and curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible.” On March 17, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when he presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Since March 2022, the Omicron mutant strain has spread rapidly and infected a large number of people. We raced against the virus, quickly and effectively dealt with the clustered epidemics in Jilin, Tianjin, Shaanxi and other places, and won the battle to defend Greater Shanghai.

With the decline in the pathogenicity of the Omicron mutant strain, the continuous increase in the vaccination rate of the new coronavirus among residents and the increase in the knowledge of epidemic prevention and control, the national medical and health system has effectively increased the response capacity, and optimizing and adjusting the epidemic prevention and control measures has become an inevitable choice.

On November 10, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivered an important speech. At this meeting, the Party Central Committee made a major decision and proposed 20 optimization measures for the first time, sending a clear signal to China and abroad to actively optimize prevention and control policies in accordance with the time and situation. The next day, the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued twenty measures to further optimize the epidemic prevention and control work, and further improve the scientific nature and precision of prevention and control on the basis of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan.

On December 7, 2022, the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing the Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic”, summarizing the experience of prevention and control accumulated in various places, and aiming at the outstanding problems faced by various places, the “New Ten Measures” follow the trend out of the oven.

From December 15 to 16, 2022, the Central Economic Work Conference will be held in Beijing, and General Secretary Xi Jinping will deliver an important speech. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, optimize epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, conscientiously implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, ensure the medical treatment of the masses, and focus on the elderly and patients. The prevention and control of basic disease groups focuses on health protection and severe disease prevention.

On December 26, 2022, my country officially changed the name of “new coronavirus pneumonia” to “new coronavirus infection”.

From January 8, 2023, my country will adjust the new crown virus infection from “Class B and A control” to “Class B and B control”.

This is a major decision made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core on the basis of overall control and comprehensive research and judgment. my country’s epidemic prevention and control is in a stable transition.

——Looking back at more than three years of anti-epidemic and epidemic prevention, what remains unchanged is the value orientation of “people first, life first”. Putting people’s life safety and health first is our consistent and consistent value concept, and it is also the source of strength to maintain strategic focus.

The epidemic came suddenly, and different countries have different choices. Putting people’s life safety and health first is our primary consideration in formulating epidemic prevention and control policies, and it is also an important criterion for measuring the effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control.

“In the face of protecting people’s lives and safety, we must do whatever it takes, and we can do whatever it takes.” Confident words, deep feelings.

The supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life – this is China‘s unchanging adherence to the fight against the epidemic for more than three years. It is a true portrayal of our country’s great fight against the epidemic, and it is the solemn promise of the Communist Party of China to more than 1.4 billion people.

Still remembering the defense of Wuhan and the defense of Hubei, we used the power of the whole country to implement an unprecedented life rescue——

42,600 white-clothed soldiers marched retrogradely, more than 8 million pieces of protective clothing and more than 70,000 pieces of medical treatment equipment were urgently dispatched and supplied continuously.

16 gymnasiums and exhibition centers were urgently converted into shelter hospitals to treat patients with mild symptoms. In just ten days, Huoshenshan Hospital and Leishenshan Hospital were built quickly to treat critically ill patients.

The best doctors, the most advanced equipment, and the most urgently needed resources were urgently mobilized across the country to go all out for treatment.

Since November 2022, we have continuously optimized and adjusted our prevention and control measures around “protecting health and preventing severe illness”. In a relatively short period of time, we have achieved a smooth transition in epidemic prevention and control. More than 200 million people have been diagnosed and treated, and nearly 800,000 critically ill patients have been effectively treated. .

For more than three years, our country has withstood the impact of multiple waves of the global epidemic. While the global Human Development Index has declined for two consecutive years, China‘s ranking in the Human Development Index has risen by 6 places.

——Looking back on the anti-epidemic and epidemic prevention process for more than three years, we have always insisted on seeking truth from facts in the battle against the constantly mutating virus, optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and striving to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the lowest cost.

Closely track the mutation characteristics of the virus, and always pay attention to the evolution of the epidemic situation. For more than three years, our country has always adhered to prevention and control, research, summary, and adjustment, making progress while maintaining stability, taking small steps without stopping, and constantly optimizing prevention and control policies.

At the beginning of 2020, in the face of highly pathogenic strains, my country included COVID-19 as a Class B infectious disease stipulated by law, and adopted prevention and control measures for Class A infectious diseases. The National Health and Medical Commission formulated and released the first version of the diagnosis and treatment plan and the prevention and control plan for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus infection. Subsequently, the diagnosis and treatment plan and the prevention and control plan were continuously updated.

On January 5 and 7, 2023, my country successively issued the tenth version of the diagnosis and treatment plan and the tenth version of the prevention and control plan, focusing on “health protection and severe disease prevention”, and continuously optimized and adjusted the treatment plan and prevention and control measures.

“Three years of effective epidemic prevention and control have won precious time for the R&D and application of vaccines and drugs, as well as the preparation of medical resources. According to the epidemic situation, it is scientific, timely and necessary to actively adjust the prevention and control strategy.” Joint Prevention and Control of the State Council The person in charge of the mechanism said.

Fully implement the requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development security, and seek the optimal growth path in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and have embarked on a correct path that accurately and efficiently coordinates epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development

The epidemic of the century is a big test. Epidemic prevention is about life, and development is about livelihood. We measure the ability to govern and test the level of governance.

It is very difficult to deal with epidemic prevention with one hand and development with the other.

Looking back on more than three years of anti-epidemic and epidemic prevention, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we have fully implemented the requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development security. Seeking the optimal growth path during development has blazed a correct path for precise and efficient overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

——The epidemic must be prevented. We insist on being problem-oriented and making the best use of the situation, protecting people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and providing strong support for stabilizing the fundamentals of economic and social development.

On March 5, 2020, at the East Hospital of the People’s Hospital of Wuhan University, Dr. Liu Kai of the Shanghai Aid Hubei Medical Team accompanied Wang Xin, an 87-year-old patient with new coronary pneumonia, to watch the sunset, which touched hundreds of millions of netizens.

Not one less! In the Hubei anti-epidemic battlefield alone, more than 3,000 new crown patients over the age of 80 have been successfully cured.

The virus is rampant, and our country has withstood the impact of rounds of epidemics one after another, minimizing the severe and fatality rates caused by the new coronavirus infection. Due to the mutation of the virus, we took the initiative to make a series of major adjustments to the policies and measures for epidemic prevention and control according to the time and situation.

From the launch of the world‘s largest scale of vaccination to the inclusion of all domestically-made COVID-19 therapeutic drugs that have been approved for marketing into the scope of medical insurance payment, we have built a solid social defense line for epidemic prevention and control, and improved normalized prevention and control and emergency response capabilities.

From optimizing and upgrading the network direct reporting system of infectious diseases many times to dynamically evaluating the mutation of the new coronavirus, we have strengthened epidemic monitoring and normalized early warning, and improved the ability of early detection and early treatment of epidemics.

From the expansion of fever clinics and critical care beds to the establishment of a national and provincial expert consultation and inspection system, we have optimized the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment mechanism around “health protection and severe disease prevention” to improve medical treatment capabilities.

“We fought for three years of precious time to effectively protect the health and safety of the people and win the hearts of the people,” said Liang Wannian, head of the expert group of the National Health Commission’s Epidemic Response and Disposal Leading Group.

– The economy must be stabilized. We adhere to the system concept, keep the integrity and innovate, combine phased measures with institutional arrangements, pay equal attention to cross-cycle design and counter-cycle adjustment, and promote the steady and long-term growth of China‘s economy.

Recently, the American EPFR Global Company, which studies the flow of funds, analyzed that active foreign managers are optimistic about the Chinese market, which is the highest in five years.

Foreign capital is a window to observe China‘s economy. After more than three years of the epidemic, global cross-border trade and investment have been weak. China‘s actual use of foreign capital has bucked the trend. On the basis of achieving double-digit growth in 2021, it will exceed 1.2 trillion yuan for the first time in 2022, and the scale of foreign investment will hit a record high.

“Despite the challenges of the epidemic, China is still one of the most stable and dynamic economies in the world.” Hungarian Minister of Economic Development Nagy Marton said. Dai Pu, co-president of Roland Berger’s global management committee, commented: “In the past three years, the fundamentals of China‘s economy have been very resilient.”

For more than three years in the fight against the epidemic, we have insisted on scientific decision-making and creative responses. Macro policies have been pushed forward to form a joint force, and micro measures have been implemented at an accelerated pace, with precision and force, and resolutely stabilized the economic fundamentals.

Respond to the situation and ease the difficulties. Introduced a combination of “reduction, delay, rebate, and subsidy” policies; in the past three years, the cumulative tax and fee cuts for individual industrial and commercial households have exceeded one trillion yuan; in 2022, the average interest rate of corporate loans will drop to the lowest since the reform and opening up.

Solid foundation, long-term benefit. Accelerate the construction of a unified national market; build a new higher-level open economic system; deeply implement the regional coordinated development strategy and the rural revitalization strategy.

“In the face of the impact of various unexpected factors, China responded calmly with extraordinary economic governance experience and measures, fully reflecting its economic resilience and management level.” Julio Rios, a well-known Spanish expert on China, said.

Over the past three years of fighting against the epidemic, China‘s economy has grown despite the trials and tribulations, and has grown stronger through the trials and tribulations, winning the general optimism of the international community.

In 2020, the epidemic broke out suddenly. my country was the first to control the epidemic, the first to resume work and production, and the first to achieve economic growth from negative to positive, becoming the only major economy in the world to achieve positive growth.

In 2021, my country’s economy will grow by 8.4%, exceeding the expectations of many international institutions. We have built a well-off society in an all-round way as scheduled and achieved a good start in the “14th Five-Year Plan”.

In 2022, the “triple pressure” will continue to emerge. my country will calmly respond to the impact of unexpected factors and draw a “V”-shaped recovery curve. The economic growth rate will be 3%, which is significantly higher than the economic growth rate of the United States, Germany, and Japan.

“Over the past three years, we have achieved a growth rate of about 4.5%, which is higher than the world‘s average level of 1.8%, and is the fastest growing country among the world‘s major economies during the same period.” Guo Liyan, director of the Comprehensive Situation Research Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research explain.

——Development must be safe. We adhere to the bottom-line thinking, self-confidence and self-improvement, fight well in the prepared war to prevent and resist risks, and fight well in the strategic initiative war to turn danger into safety and turn crisis into opportunity.

1,373.06 billion catties! In 2022, my country’s total grain output will hit a new high, an increase of 7.36 billion catties over the previous year, and it has remained stable at more than 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years.

Resisting disasters, rushing for farming, coping with extreme weather effects, and rising prices of agricultural materials, grain production has achieved “nineteen consecutive harvests”, and more than half of the arable land has been built into high-standard farmland. The rice bowl of the Chinese people is firmly in their own hands.

Over 90,000 tons! In recent years, the daily output of Bohai Oilfield has risen steadily, continuing to “stable 7 to 8” and “stable 8 to 9”, constantly breaking through the best daily production level in history, and reaching the top of China‘s largest crude oil production base.

Increase production, optimize supply, and respond to severe challenges such as rising international energy prices. Enterprises are at full capacity and policies continue to be stepped up. Crude oil production has increased for 3 consecutive years, natural gas production has increased by more than 10 billion cubic meters for 5 consecutive years, and the proportion of clean energy installed capacity has continued. my country’s energy self-sufficiency rate has always remained above 80%.

6.887 million vehicles! Last year, my country’s new energy vehicle sales continued to grow explosively. Relying on the continuous strengthening of the industry chain and supplementing the chain, and overcoming key core technologies such as batteries, motors, and electronic controls, the production and sales volume ranked first in the world for eight consecutive years.

To practice internal strength and strengthen tenacity, relevant departments should increase transportation and logistics to ensure smooth traffic, build a supply chain coordination platform for key industrial chains such as automobiles, integrated circuits, and medical supplies, and implement key core technology research projects and industrial foundation reconstruction projects. my country’s industrial chains are independent The controllability is continuously enhanced.

Over the past 3 years, we have coordinated development and security, prepared a sufficient toolbox, played the first move well, fought the initiative, and grasped the three major events of key core technology research, solid foundation, and strengthened reserves. We have withstood political, economic, and Risks, challenges and tests in ideology and nature provide a strong guarantee for the prosperity and long-term stability of the party and the country.

The anti-epidemic practice of more than three years has fully proved that my country’s epidemic prevention and control policies are in line with national conditions, recognized by the people, and can stand the test of history. We have sufficient confidence and ability to deal with various challenges on the way forward. The major positive results achieved in coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development have created favorable conditions for a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

This major and decisive victory fully demonstrates the significant advantages of the leadership of the Communist Party of China and our country’s socialist system.This extraordinary anti-epidemic answer sheet will surely inspire us to win greater victories and glory in the new era and new journey

The epidemic prevention and control is in a stable transition, and the north and south of the river are bursting with vitality.

Cities that have survived the great test and are constantly growing, illuminate the mortal heroes who unite and struggle, and record the spirit of the times who dare to fight.

Looking back on the more than three years of fighting the epidemic together, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges. China‘s anti-epidemic answer sheet is not easy to come by, and it is worth cherishing.

——This major and decisive victory fully demonstrates the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and demonstrates the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China and the remarkable advantages of our country’s socialist system.

For more than three years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has presided over meetings of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee for many times, and issued important instructions and instructions on many occasions, pointing out the direction for the overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. Compliance provides a fundamental political guarantee for calmly dealing with various major risks and challenges.

Stabilizing the economy, promoting development, fighting poverty, building a well-off society, controlling the epidemic, fighting major disasters, responding to the situation, and reducing crises. The great practice of the new era fully proves that the reason why my country can overcome one risk and challenge after another and promote the quality and efficiency of economic development Comprehensive improvement, the continued writing of the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability, the most fundamental lies in having General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party at the helm to guide the navigation, and in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The “two establishments” are decisive factors in promoting the historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country, and are the greatest certainty, confidence, and guarantee for overcoming all difficulties and obstacles and dealing with all uncertainties.

Looking at the main peak of the majestic Wanshan Mountain. The Party Central Committee ordered all directions and organized all directions, and the whole country went all out, united as one, and gathered a powerful joint force to overcome difficulties.

This is an extraordinary ability to organize and mobilize. When the epidemic hit, “Angel White”, “Olive Green”, “Guardian Blue” and “Volunteer Red” quickly gathered inside and outside the Great Wall and across the river. More than 4 million community workers are on duty day and night in 650,000 urban and rural communities across the country, and tens of thousands of volunteers and ordinary people contribute silently. The more than 1.4 billion Chinese people share the same breath, share the same destiny, shoulder to shoulder, and heart to heart, drawing the picture of an era in which unity is strength.

This is an extraordinary coordination ability. At the beginning of the outbreak, the supply of masks was tight. In just 35 days, the daily output of masks nationwide has increased by about 13.5 times. At the end of 2022, after the transition of prevention and control, residents’ demand for medicines will increase sharply. The industry and information technology and other departments actively coordinated, and pharmaceutical companies were at full capacity. In less than a month, the daily production of ibuprofen and acetaminophen increased by more than 4 times. Efficient collaboration between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, timely clearance of logistics congestion points, and stability of “rice bags” and “vegetable baskets”… All regions and departments work together to jointly prevent and control, and all work has always been orderly.

This is extraordinary ability to follow through. Party committees and governments at all levels take the initiative to take responsibility, and all walks of life charge forward and shoulder heavy responsibilities. Grassroots party organizations move and follow orders, mobilize the masses, organize the masses, gather the masses, and serve the masses. The strategic layout of “unified command, comprehensive deployment, and three-dimensional prevention and control”.

The fight against the epidemic for more than three years has profoundly shown that the Communist Party of China has extremely strong leadership and is the most reliable backbone of the Chinese people when storms strike. The remarkable advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics are the fundamental guarantee for resisting risks and challenges and improving the effectiveness of national governance. As long as we unite as “a solid piece of steel” under the party’s banner and give full play to the advantages of the socialist system, the giant ship China will surely be able to brave the wind and rain, cut through the waves, and move forward bravely.

——This major and decisive victory has fully demonstrated the great strength of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, and demonstrated the profound heritage of Chinese civilization.

Multiple crises in food, energy, and debt emerged simultaneously. The human development index fell for the first time in 30 years. The repeated impact of the epidemic has cast a new shadow on the already sluggish world economy and global development.

The total economic volume has continuously exceeded 100 trillion yuan, 110 trillion yuan, and 120 trillion yuan, withstood the downward pressure, and the high-quality development of China‘s economy has been making steady progress. Under the “triple severe impact”, it has created the Chinese miracle of “three firsts” .

The times are magnificent, and the scenery here is unique. From standing up, getting rich to becoming strong, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has shown unprecedented bright prospects, and hundreds of millions of Chinese people firmly hold the destiny of development and progress in their own hands.

For more than three years, we have insisted on the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and have protected the lives and health of the people to the greatest extent.

China has achieved a steady increase in life expectancy per capita, reaching 78.2 years in 2021. Facts have proved that the long-term accumulated solid material foundation, established complete industrial system, strong scientific and technological strength, and abundant medical resources have provided strong support for epidemic prevention and control.

For more than three years, we have insisted on keeping the word stable and making progress while maintaining stability, minimizing the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

New energy vehicles take the lead in the world, high-speed rail and nuclear power are sailing to sea, domestically produced large aircraft are flying straight into the sky, and the pace of industrial upgrading is accelerating; R&D investment continues to increase, the global innovation index has risen to eleventh, and innovation drive continues to increase; China has continued for 6 consecutive years Maintain the status of the world‘s number one trader of goods, and the volume of foreign investment and foreign trade has increased steadily…Facts have proved that my country’s economic characteristics of strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality have not changed, and the fundamentals of long-term improvement have not changed, and the elements supporting high-quality development Conditions have not changed.

For more than three years, we have persisted in unity and forge ahead, forging a great anti-epidemic spirit of putting life first, uniting the whole country, sacrificing life, respecting science, and sharing destiny.

“When the country needs it, I must be at the forefront!” On January 18, 2020, Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University and director of Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases, went retrograde and became the first to arrive in Wuhan. one of the experts. He often works continuously for more than 10 hours, and goes all out to treat patients.

“Unite as one, race against time, and resolutely win the tough battle!” During the Great Shanghai Defense War, in order to ensure the normal operation of the nucleic acid testing laboratory, Li Wei, the research and development director of Sinopharm Shanghai Jienuo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., took the car as his home and lived in a small car for a long time. for more than a month.

In today’s China, the hearts of the party, the army, and the people are united and invigorated unprecedentedly. The Chinese people are more confident, self-reliant, and self-reliant. All fronts have shown the spirit of “fighting”, “going ahead”, and “practical” drive, rolling up their sleeves and working hard.

The more than three years of fighting against the epidemic has profoundly shown that the solid national strength accumulated since the founding of the People’s Republic of China is the deep confidence to calmly deal with the turbulent waves. The indomitable willpower possessed by the Chinese people is the source of strength to overcome all difficulties and obstacles on the road ahead. The powerful spiritual power of the socialist core values ​​and the excellent traditional Chinese culture is a powerful force that unites people’s hearts and gathers people’s strength. With better institutional guarantees, a more solid material foundation, and stronger spiritual strength, we will surely be able to overcome all difficulties and obstacles on the way forward, and deliver a development answer sheet that lives up to the times and the people.

——This major and decisive victory fully demonstrates China‘s conscious responsibility as a responsible major country, and demonstrates the great significance of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

On the evening of February 4, 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off. Under the background of the new crown epidemic, the global comprehensive sports event held as scheduled for the first time sent the harmony voice of “together to the future” to the whole world.

“Humanity is a community of destiny. Unity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons to defeat epidemics that affect the safety of people of all countries.” For more than three years, China has fully supported the global fight against the epidemic with practical actions, vividly explaining the pursuit of great harmony for the world and the promotion of the construction of human beings. A big country with a community of shared future.

In the mountainous area of ​​northern Pakistan, the local people lamented that the Chinese vaccine allowed them to “get rid of the shadow of the epidemic”; in the depths of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, the local people described the Chinese vaccine as “the most beautiful gift for the most difficult time”… For more than three years, my country has provided 120 Many countries and international organizations have provided more than 2.2 billion doses of vaccines, building a shield to protect the lives and health of people around the world.

Proactively notified the World Health Organization, relevant countries and regions of the epidemic information as soon as possible, released information such as the gene sequence of the new coronavirus, and announced the diagnosis and treatment plan and prevention and control plan at the first time; provided a total of 153 countries and 15 international organizations Hundreds of billions of anti-epidemic materials…For more than three years, China has actively fulfilled its international obligations in an open, transparent, and responsible manner, fully demonstrating the image of a big country that values ​​loyalty, friendship, justice, and morality.

Standing together through thick and thin, sharing weal and woe, the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has become increasingly popular in the world. South Africa’s “Independent” believes that building a community of shared future for mankind is the only way for mankind to face global challenges together, and it has opened up a bright path for improving the well-being of people in all countries. Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin said that in the face of common challenges that threaten the life and health of all mankind, China has shown its responsibility and offered help. This is a vivid manifestation of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and the humanitarian spirit.

The more than three years of fighting the epidemic has profoundly shown that the broad appeal of building a community with a shared future for mankind is the right way to deal with the common challenges of mankind and build a more prosperous and beautiful world. Persist in keeping the world in mind, join hands and work together, and we will surely create a better future for mankind together.

After crossing many hurdles, the Chinese nation has become stronger in the face of thousands of challenges; through the course of fighting the epidemic, hundreds of millions of people have become more united because they have overcome difficulties together.

*** ***

The tide of spring is surging, and Vientiane is renewed.

For more than three years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has taken overall control, coordinated all parties, calmly responded to various major risks and challenges, united and led the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and wrote an extraordinary answer sheet for China‘s fight against the epidemic.

At present, the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control in the country is improving, and it has steadily entered the stage of normalized prevention and control of “Class B and Class B”. However, the global epidemic is still prevalent, and the virus is still mutating. With a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, we must do a solid job in all aspects of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements.

Changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways. The world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a critical period.

“When will there be no difficulties? One by one, every year, every year is good, the Chinese nation has been like this for more than 5,000 years.”

“More than 1.4 billion Chinese people think in one place and work hard in one place. If we work together in the same boat and unite as one, there is nothing that cannot be done or hurdles that cannot be overcome.”

“The dawn is ahead. As long as we are united and persevering, we will surely win the final victory in epidemic prevention.”

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

New spring, new journey, new departure. Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, strengthen our historical confidence, shoulder our historical mission, maintain strategic determination, focus on strategic vitality, strengthen our fighting skills, carry forward the fighting spirit, and unify our thinking and actions into the Party’s The spirit of the 20th National Congress and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee came up. More than 1.4 billion Chinese people are united and working hard to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The voyage is magnificent and the prospects are bright!