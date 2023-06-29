«A very technical race on many different terrains»- Corriere TV

Skyrunner Elisa Desco talks about the Livigno Sky Trail race that took place on 17 June: 17 kilometers of mountain running for true enthusiasts. «I’ve always run the SkyMarathon, it’s the first time I’ve run a Sky Trail. This year was a very technical race. In Livigno you have an infinite number of types of terrain from single tracks to very demanding descents: one can be accomplished, in 17km you can touch everything and enjoy the beautiful panorama of the peaks that surround you».

«The Livigno Skymarathon is an extremely technical race that concerns running on the ridges – says Marco De Gasperi, race director of the Brooks Livigno Skymarathon Sky Trail – The environment that surrounds Livigno is very interesting from a morphological point of view».

