After the frustration in St.Gallen it’s off to Scotland

Sports

No lectures from the FCL trainer – now the flight to Edinburgh is coming

Stressful week for FC Luzern: After the frustration in St.Gallen we’re off to Scotland. Then the master comes.

Trouble in St. Gallen, anticipation for Edinburgh: FCL trainer Mario Frick.

Claudio Thoma/Freshfocus (St. Gallen 6. 8. 2023)

Between frustration and anticipation: After the disappointing 2-1 defeat in St.Gallen, FC Luzern are preparing for the Conference League qualifier on Thursday (20.30/live on SRF 2) in Scotland against the Hibernians from Edinburgh. “There is actually no time to mourn the defeat in St.Gallen,” says Lucerne coach Mario Frick, “we have an important game ahead of us and the quality of Monday’s training makes me confident.” But: “Before we tackle the game in Scotland, I had to say a few words first.”

