Home Sports Alaba, father-in-law arrested in coup to restore the Third Reich in Germany
Sports

Alaba, father-in-law arrested in coup to restore the Third Reich in Germany

by admin
Alaba, father-in-law arrested in coup to restore the Third Reich in Germany

Frank Heppner, father of the footballer’s girlfriend, was part of the terrorist group responsible for the failed coup in Germany

These are not days of normal routine for David Alaba. In fact, the Austrian defender was training with Real Madrid, but was shocked by news: the arrest of his father-in-law, Frank Heppner, in the attempted coup d’état that some individuals belonging to the terrorist association “Citizens of the Reich” were organizing in Germany “. Heppner is a renowned starred chef, father of the partner of the Austrian defender, Shalimar. The goal of the group, made up of about 25 individuals, was to overthrow the federal state and restore the Reich, the Empire.

Maxi operation

A group that had already planned the post-coup, according to the attorney general Peter Frank: “Some of those arrested were already considered as new members of the government. The group had also set up a military branch that was to form a new German army”. And the cell was widespread on a large scale: the police in fact had to organize a maxi-operation through the allocation of 3,000 agents who raided more than 130 homes scattered across 11 out of 16 Lander in Germany.

December 9th – 6.40pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Premier League-Thomas World Bo Jesus Contributes to Arsenal 3-1 Ten-man Tottenham continues to lead – yqqlm

You may also like

The Treviso Basket coffee is coming to support...

Football, Dolomiti Bellunesi signs the Argentine Lautaro Fernández

Bologna spreads in the friendly against Kapfenberg (9-0)

Fred and the hypothetical Brazil-Argentina at the World...

Juve: from Fagioli to Iling, the “comeback” of...

Pedavena, Santa Claus in the 850 race, Minella...

In Qatar it is a challenge between Europe...

Cross-country skiing, Mocellini fairy tale: he is second...

Da Rold redeems herself: she wins the third...

Jorge Valdano: “Me, Argentina, Holland, Messi, Maradona, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy