Frank Heppner, father of the footballer’s girlfriend, was part of the terrorist group responsible for the failed coup in Germany
These are not days of normal routine for David Alaba. In fact, the Austrian defender was training with Real Madrid, but was shocked by news: the arrest of his father-in-law, Frank Heppner, in the attempted coup d’état that some individuals belonging to the terrorist association “Citizens of the Reich” were organizing in Germany “. Heppner is a renowned starred chef, father of the partner of the Austrian defender, Shalimar. The goal of the group, made up of about 25 individuals, was to overthrow the federal state and restore the Reich, the Empire.
Maxi operation
—
A group that had already planned the post-coup, according to the attorney general Peter Frank: “Some of those arrested were already considered as new members of the government. The group had also set up a military branch that was to form a new German army”. And the cell was widespread on a large scale: the police in fact had to organize a maxi-operation through the allocation of 3,000 agents who raided more than 130 homes scattered across 11 out of 16 Lander in Germany.
December 9th – 6.40pm
© breaking latest news