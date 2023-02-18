Home Sports Alcaraz gets into the final in Buenos Aires
02/19/2023 at 00:23

CET


The Murcian beat the Valencian Bernabé Zapata with a double 6-2 and will fight this Sunday for the title against Cameron Norrie

The Briton previously disposed of Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas in a tight 7-6(5) 6-4

First final in 2023 for Carlos Alcaraz. The Murcian beat the Valencian Bernabé Zapata with a double 6-2 in the semifinals of the ATP250 in Buenos Aires and will fight this Sunday for the title against the British Cameron Norrie.

Charly, who in the quarterfinals already beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic (6-4, 6-2) with authority, he took out one of his best versions to run over his compatriot. Great tournament for Bernabé Zapata, who leaves with his first semifinal in an ATP tournament, although he could not do anything against the number 2 in the world.

In barely an hour and a quarter Alcaraz dispatched the Valencian, who saw how In the third game of the first sleeve, the first break came. He needed two Alcaraz balls, not like in the seventh when he broke at the first change and confirmed the set with his service.

With another full of breaks in the second set, Carlitos went up 4-1 and served. There Bernabé Zapata gave his last blows, who managed to break the serve of the tennis player from El Palmar. The joy did not last long, as Alcaraz responded with a counterbreak and sealed the ticket to the final straight away.

Cameron Norrie awaits him in the final, who previously got rid of Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas in a tight 7-6(5) 6-4.

