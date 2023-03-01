9
Agroppi, how are you?
“I have some ailments but I’m fine. Given my age, I’m not complaining”
AND we haven’t seen her for a while, what is she doing?
“I watch television, I do crossword puzzles, I go shopping. I’ve become a little man of the house”.
Is football?
“I don’t watch it anymore, I can’t stand second voices, they are unbearable, they have become characters”.
She also did the backing vocals.
See also World preliminaries in Asia only match between China and Japan as usual, the rest will be postponed_Sendai