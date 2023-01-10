“I thank heartily the signatories of this document for the solidarity expressed“. An avalanche of openly sympathetic comments follows. “I share almost nothing of her political thinking about her, but that she should be belittled because she is a beautiful woman who celebrated her New Year’s Eve dressed up is unacceptable. Only perverse minds can have certain reasoning“, writes for example Lorenzo Ambrosi, one voice among many. Yes, because in this case it is the criticism that has turned against the author of the last Pd slip. That is, the accusations made against Alessia Morani – author of the thank you Tweet reported at the beginning – for a photo showing herself dressed up and elegant at the birthday dinner.

Many dem boys have in fact accused the former undersecretary of the Mise and former Pd deputy from Pesarese of “being inappropriate”. Starting with the vice president of a Pd club in Madrid who pointed the finger at Morani for using “inappropriate” photos. A critique bordering on the surreal, thanks to which the Democratic Party has succeeded in the enterprise that has come out better in recent years: hurting itself. Alessia Maroni is not a Ferragni-like influencer who posts photos in lingerie, but a woman who has made politics her job, ‘guilty’ of portraying herself in an absolutely chaste photo, in a location that is not the Time from New York. Still, open up heaven. So, as another member of the Democratic Party stated: “To prove yourself competent, you have to mortify your femininity”… A phrase imbued with the worst leftist thinking.

The story

“Inappropriate”, “inconvenient”, “inappropriate”: these are some comments that Facebook users, including dem exponents, have posted under the photo, in the foreground, published by the former undersecretary of the Mise and former Pd deputy Alessia Morani while dining at a restaurant during the holiday season; some ‘haters’ have also criticized the former parliamentarian for having ‘flaunted’ a “luxury dinner” in the face of other people’s economic and food problems.

Under the post, a debate was then unleashed with many other users who took up the defense of politics (she herself replied, justifying herself “I’m not in a luxury restaurant…”) defining “sexist”, “pitiful”, completely ” inappropriate“ the offensive comments and “normal“ and “without any kind of vulgarity“ the photo of the former undersecretary at the restaurant. Senator dem also sympathizes with the former Pd deputy from Pesarese for the insults and criticisms received Alberto Losacco, commissioner of the Pd Marche: “I find the social hatred directed at Alessia Morani for the photo published on her profile not only unjustified and unjustifiable. She – she writes in a note -. But if these comments come from a member of our party, we have a problem!“. “A party, of and for women, which contains gender equality in its statute and which fights to obtain rights and equality. – continues Losacco – . A party which, however, also and not only for this episode, is still chauvinist with hints of real misogyny. We can’t accept it. We have the need and also the duty to confront and perhaps help those in our party who have these ideas. To Alessia – he concludes – my solidarity“.

The accusations of “too much attractiveness” were followed by a statement signed by various presidents and secretaries of Pd sections and circles abroad, in which the Pd was attacked. Total short circuit. They come first distanced himself from that Michael Testoni responsible for the attacks on Alessi Morani from the Madrid club, which reads: “If we want to defeat machismo together and rewrite a new shared alphabet together, we start from a solid and fruitful collaboration and internal communication, otherwise the risk is that of triggering destructive controversies even on virtuous realities such as the Pd circle of Madrid and the Pd Mondo in general”, conclude the signatories of the letter, relaunched by Morani on social media: “I sincerely thank the signatories of this document for the solidarity expressed”, he concludes.

The reply

“It was a sober photo, not at all vulgar or winking – commented the former Pd parliamentarian – . I didn’t expect friendly fire.” “The problem is that they want femininity to be mortified – his words – . Someone wrote to me: “you should do like Carfagna who, to demonstrate her competence, mortifies her femininity”. She stuff from the Middle Ages “.

The message addressed to party colleagues passes loud and clear, an invitation to “be less bigots, to respect the role of women who can be proudly feminine without being labeled”. It is striking that even today we have to discuss the role of women in a party which, it seems, demonstrates that it has a male-dominated structure given that among those elected, women are just 30 per cent, an issue that the next congress will have to face:, with a reservation. “A woman involved in politics, especially in the Democratic Party, who wears make-up, like all women, who dresses well and who posts photos of her, should she be considered a priori out of place? – asks Alessia Morani – Does Mr. Testoni prefer to see women behind a burqa? If he’s like that, he’s got the wrong target with me. I remind him that there is a woman in government who, even if she is not sure of my political side, by the mere fact of having arrived in that role, will help to more easily overcome comments such as that of Mr. Testoni “.