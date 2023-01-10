





Blowing the Charge Forever——The Comrades at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Talked about Studying and Implementing the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zhang Yan and Sun Shaolong

General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on the 9th, deeply analyzing the causes, main manifestations and solutions to the unique problems of large parties, and profoundly expounding on the goals and tasks of improving the comprehensive and strict party governance system, Practice requires that a strategic deployment be made for unswervingly advancing comprehensive and strict party governance.

The comrades at the meeting agreed that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, carry forward the spirit of thorough self-revolution, always blow the charge, and stick to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and carry forward the party’s great self-revolution Follow through.

Always remain sober and determined to solve the unique problems of the big party

To govern the country, one must first govern the party, and only when the party prospers can the country become strong.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and we must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of large parties.

“Keep sober and determined to solve the unique problems of the big party at all times, which fully reflects the historical consciousness and historical responsibility of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core to unswervingly promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and embodies the persistence of upright discipline and anti-corruption. Firm determination and long-lasting perseverance.” Chen Jian, member of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, secretary of the Beijing Commission for Discipline Inspection and director of the Supervisory Commission, believes that on the way forward, the “four major tests” and “four dangers” that our party faces will exist for a long time, and we must always maintain a clear mind Only by being firm and determined can we avoid falling into the situation of “it is easy to change another’s life, but it is difficult to change one’s own life”.

Chen Guomeng, a member of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Director of the Supervisory Committee, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping conducted an in-depth analysis and interpretation of the “unique problems unique to big parties” with six “how to always”, the first of which is “how to never forget the original intention” Keep in mind the mission”, which reminds us that we must be particularly clear-headed and firm on the fundamental issue of who is in power, who is using power, and who is making profits.

“As an internal party supervision and state supervision agency, we are duty-bound to discover and solve these problems. We must give full play to the role of supervision, guarantee implementation, and promotion of perfect development, so as to effectively solve the ‘big problem’ and give full play to the ‘big advantage’. contribution.” Chen Guomeng said.

Improve the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party

“Building a system of comprehensive and strict party governance is an overall and pioneering work.” In his speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the system of comprehensive and strict party governance should be a system with rich connotations, complete functions, scientific norms, and efficient operation. dynamic system.

Li Yangzhe, member of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, secretary of the Shanghai Discipline Inspection Commission and acting director of the Supervisory Commission, said that the important speech of the general secretary profoundly clarified what and how to grasp the “main direction” of comprehensive and strict party governance in the new journey. The comprehensive coverage, the full chain of responsibilities, and the full penetration of the system have clarified the strategic thinking and strategic requirements for improving the comprehensive and strict party governance system. The structure is clear and the content is complete, which provides a basis for promoting the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision in the new era. guidance.

Outlining the outline will open up the eyes, stick to the foundation and follow the end.

“Improving the system of comprehensive and strict party governance is a major issue before us, and it is a task of outline and purpose.” Wang Xingning, member of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, and director of the Supervisory Commission, said that the discipline inspection and supervision agencies must perform their duties of assistance and promote Improve the responsibility structure of party management and party governance that each assumes its own responsibility and is unified and coordinated, and implement the requirements of integrity, strict tone, and the concept of governance into the construction of a comprehensive and strict party governance system, so that all tasks of comprehensively and strictly governing the party will be more comprehensive. It is good to reflect the times, grasp the regularity, and be creative.

One point for deployment, nine points for implementation.

“To further improve the comprehensive and strict party governance system, we must take the implementation of responsibilities as the key, be problem-oriented, resolutely perform the duties entrusted by the party constitution and the constitution, promote the responsibility of each level, and carry out various tasks in an effective and orderly manner. “Chen Jian said that it is necessary to focus on implementing the ideas, methods, measures, discipline and style of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, keep a close eye on the focus of the “top leaders” and the leadership team, and continue to promote the improvement of the party and state supervision system. Promote the party’s great self-revolution to the end.

Unswervingly and deeply promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech that political supervision is a powerful measure to urge the whole party to adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and greater efforts should be made to make it specific, precise, and normalized.

“Promoting the concreteness, precision, and normalization of political supervision requires us to urge party organizations at all levels to consciously benchmark with the spirit of the party central committee.” Chen Guomeng said that in the next step, Hainan will take the construction of a clean and clean free trade port as an important starting point. Urge the party committee (party group) to strictly implement the political responsibility of governing the party and the party, organically combine the construction of incorruptibility with the construction of the free trade port, plan, deploy, advance, and assess together, and continuously create a good political ecology and development environment.

Corruption is the greatest threat to the party’s long-term governance, and anti-corruption is a major political struggle that cannot be lost and must not be lost.

In his speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to deepen both symptoms and root causes, systematic governance, and an integrated promotion of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt.

“The anti-corruption struggle in the new era has achieved remarkable results, but it is still necessary to be soberly aware that corruption in key areas such as engineering construction and mineral resources is still prone to frequent occurrence.” Wang Xingning said that Shaanxi will be guided by political construction and supported by ideological construction. With system construction as the guarantee and model creation as the carrier, we will solidly promote the construction of a clean and honest Shaanxi, and continue to deepen the party’s work style and clean government construction and the anti-corruption struggle.

“The root cause of unhealthy practices and corruption stems from the wavering of ideals and beliefs and the loss of party spirit and principles. Establish a new style, adhere to the party spirit, party style and party discipline, adhere to the principle of “looking at the trend with cases” and “investigating the trend of corruption”, and resolutely prevent rebound and resurgence, prevent invisible mutations, and prevent fatigue and war weariness.

Comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road.

The comrades at the meeting agreed that on the new journey, we must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances”, and constantly promote the comprehensive implementation of Strictly governing the party, deeply promoting the new great project of party building in the new era, and providing a strong guarantee for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country to get off to a good start.

(Story by Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 10)



