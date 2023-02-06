The rumors about the renewal of Raphael Leo continue to increase dramatically. Yesterday the Gazzetta dello Sport spoke of total rupture, news later denied by the Rossoneri club. However, the Portuguese situation is not the only one on standby. The current season has highlighted more than one problem and, therefore, it will be necessary to remedy it in the summer. Last summer’s shopping campaign proved to be a failure. It is therefore necessary that a revolution be made in the summer. There are many players in the balance, but there are also reinforcements that will necessarily have to be taken.

Rebic away from Milan: 90%

Before Rebic he will be one of the sacrificed next summer. The Croatian has always been out due to injuries in the last two years and this has affected his performance. At this point the Rossoneri are thinking of making money to get another element up front. Rebic is always liked in the Bundesliga and in Turkey and is an element that can bring even a small capital gain. For this he is suspected of leaving the club.

Messias away from Milan: 90%

Il Milan already in January he had thought about selling Messiah during the market session. In June, his farewell should be certain. The Rossoneri need a higher quality reinforcement in that area of ​​the pitch and the Brazilian will also be 32 this year. For this reason we will try to place him, in order to be able to take a younger and more functional player for the Rossoneri project.

Zaniolo to Milan: 40%

After all that has happened in this market session, the Milan won’t give up Nicolo Zaniolo. The player continues to interest Maldini and an attempt will be made to bring him to Milan in the summer. The situation that has arisen could paradoxically help Maldini by bringing down the price of the player, but that is not certain. Roma, in fact, could still claim an important figure for the sporting damage that Zaniolo has caused with his behavior. So the game remains to be played.

Hojlund to Milan: 20%

At Milan we continue to see for next season Rasmus Hojlund. He is the alternative to Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is very popular, but his performances have increased the price and now he seems to be out of budget. For this reason, the focus is now on the Danish forward from Atalanta, author of excellent performances and whose value is now around 35 million euros. Maldini has already launched surveys on the player in whom Atalanta still believes a lot and would not want to deprive themselves.

Seko Fofana al Milan: 15%

One of the great flaws of this season is not having replaced Franck Kessiè. This is why Maldini is working to find the ideal profile for June. One of the players who like the most is Fofana School. The former Udinese in France has taken a further step, becoming a complete midfielder. Lens starts from a valuation of 35 million for him and it is clear that it will not be easy to buy him, but in the summer Milan will necessarily have to change their strategy and an attempt on Fofana is expected.

