Yangcheng Evening News reporter Liu Yi

In 2022, we will witness the new football king Messi winning the World Cup for the first time, and also witness the departure of the old football king Pele. Pele won three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970 in his career, becoming the only player to win the World Cup three times, and permanently retaining the Rimit Cup (the first World Cup trophy, according to According to the rules, the first team to win the World Cup three times can keep the trophy permanently).

Pele’s career was extremely brilliant, playing 1366 times and scoring 1283 goals. His right foot is known as the greatest right foot in football history. FIFA president Infantino said: “Pelé has taken football to another level, not only is he the epitome of beautiful football, but he plays with a very relaxed style of play that has never been seen before.”

1958: Up-and-coming

Pele was only 17 years old at the 1958 World Cup. In a warm-up match before the World Cup, Bailey was kicked and injured, and it was determined that he would miss the first two rounds of the group stage. Brazil coach Feola insisted on taking Pele to the World Cup despite his psychological test results being deemed “naive” and “fragile”.

In the 1994 World Cup, the 17-year-old “alien” Ronaldo was selected for the championship team Brazil’s lineup, but he was just a “mascot” who failed to get a chance to play in the entire game. He participated in the World Cup at the age of 17 and played an important role. There is a clear difference in Bailey’s.

In the third round of the 1958 World Cup group stage, in Brazil’s match against the Soviet Union, coach Feola carried out a lineup rotation, and substitute players such as Pele, Garrincha, and Zito got the chance to start. Pele boosted Brazil’s attacking dynamism, providing an assist for strike partner Vava.

Brazil entered the quarter-finals as the first in the group, and played against Wales in the quarter-finals. In the 73rd minute, Didi hoisted the ball into the penalty area. Pele turned around and scored the only goal after picking the ball up. At the age of 17 years, 7 months and 27 days, he became the youngest goal scorer in the history of the World Cup. .

In the semi-final against France led by the World Cup Golden Boot winner Fontaine, Pele completed a hat-trick within 23 minutes of the second half to help Brazil advance to the final 5-2.

In the final Brazil played against host Sweden. In the 55th minute, Pele picked the ball over the head of Swedish defender Gustafsson, then volleyed the goal without waiting for the ball to land, and scored with a header near the end. Brazil won again 5-2. Brazil won the World Cup for the first time, and the 17-year-old Pele has also become a world-class star.

1961: Brazilian National Treasure

With Pele’s edge gradually revealed, European clubs Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan have to buy the Brazilian superstar from his club Santos. But the Santos club did not want Pele to transfer, and Brazilian President Quedros was even more afraid of Pele’s departure. In 1961, he made a special law calling him “a national treasure that cannot be exported.” Therefore, the peak of Pele’s club career was dedicated to Brazil.

In 1960, Bailey scored 33 goals in 30 games to help Santos regain the Sao Paulo State League Championship. In 1961, Bailey’s scoring efficiency in the state league reached an astonishing 26 games with 47 goals. In the same year, he also led Santos to win the Brazilian National Championship. Cruzeiro. In 1968, Pele once again led Santos to win the Brazilian National Championship.

After his skills matured, Bailey was omnipotent on the field, and the No. 10 jersey he wore became a symbol of the technical core. In the Santos team, he played the role of a deep inside forward behind Coutinho. His back shot is strong and powerful, his dribbling skills are elusive, and he also has a rare header ability for players under 1.8 meters. Score a lot of wonderful direct free kicks. The most classic masterpiece of Pele’s career is the epic performance with 9 people in a row: On March 5, 1961, in the 30th minute of the “Rio-Sao Paulo Match” Santos vs. Fluminense, Pele Get the ball from your own half to complete a fairy goal with 9 players in a row (there is another saying that 10 players in a row). Brazil called this goal of the century the “Bronze Plaque Ball”, which means that one person passed the opponent’s entire team.

1962: Successfully defended the title

In the 1962 World Cup in Chile, Brazil basically retained the team that won the 1958 World Cup. But in this World Cup, Pele, who was seriously injured and withdrawn in the first game, can only be said to have won a championship.

In Brazil’s first round match against Mexico in the group stage, Pele made a cross in the second half and Zagallo scored with a header. In the 72nd minute, Pele broke through with the ball alone, passed 4 defensive players in a row and scored with his left foot before the other two defenders and goalkeeper Carvajal “closed the door”, helping Brazil win 2-0.

In the second round of the group stage, Brazil played against Czechoslovakia. Pele strained his groin after a long-range shot. He insisted on playing the whole game when there was no substitution rule at that time. The two sides scored a goalless draw. After a physical examination after the game, Pele was unable to play in the remaining games of this World Cup due to injury. In the final of that World Cup, Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia 3-1 and successfully defended their title.

Pele won the World Cup for the second time, but failed to play the last 4 games, especially the absence of the final made him very unhappy. “For me, the final was a difficult game to sit back and enjoy,” Bailey said.

1966: Strike hard

There was a “curse” in the World Cup where the defending champion was eliminated in the group stage. France, Italy, Spain, and Germany all suffered from this bad luck, but the originator of this “curse” was Brazil, and it is expected to hit the third place. Consecutive Brazil.

During the preparations for the 1966 World Cup, Brazil had as many as 44 players on its roster. During the training period, they were divided into four teams and sent to various parts of the country to perform condolences. On the way to England to participate in the World Cup, the 44-man team continued to reduce the number of players, and the lineup was different for each game. Although the 22-man lineup was finally finalized, the whole preparation process was child’s play.

Brazil’s starting 11 had never trained together as a team before in their group stage opener against Bulgaria. Brazil relied on the personal ability of the stars to win the game. Pele and Garrincha each scored a free kick. Brazil won 2-0.

In the second round of the group stage, Pele was sidelined due to injury. Brazil lost to Hungary 1-3, and the team began to panic. In the third round of the group stage, Brazil ushered in a life-and-death battle against Portugal, and Pele played with an injury. Bailey was tackled viciously twice in a row by defender Morais nicknamed “The Butcher”, and could only be helped to leave the court. However, in the era when there was no substitution rule, he had to return to the court with a bandage and a limp . Brazil eventually lost 1-3 and was eliminated in the group stage.

1970: Three gold cup wins

When Brazil participated in the 1970 World Cup, the coach was Pele’s former teammate Zagallo. Pele led Brazil to play gorgeous artistic football. In the first game of the group stage against Czechoslovakia, the opponents of the 1962 World Cup final, Brazil completed a 4-1 comeback.

The second round of the group stage against the defending champion England became a tough tug-of-war. In the 8th minute, Bailey jumped high and headed the goal, but Banks, the “goal god” of England, saved the ball as if flying from the other side of the goal, making the famous save of the century. In the 60th minute, Pele sent a wonderful pass after attracting three defenders. Jajzinho followed up with a burst shot and finally knocked Banks’ ten fingers off. Brazil beat England 1-0.

Brazil faced rival Uruguay in the semi-finals. The team played seriously abnormally in the first half, conceding a goal in the 19th minute and struggling to equalize in the 45th minute. In the second half, Pele began to wake up. His several dribble breakthroughs were extremely threatening, which caused Uruguay a headache. In the 76th minute, Pele, Tostang and Jairzinho completed a quick counterattack. In the end, Jairzinho shot into the net and Brazil finally took the lead. In the 90th minute, Pele sent a wonderful pass in the fast break, and Rivelino scored the goal to seal the victory. Brazil won 3-1.

In the 1970 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy, both teams had the opportunity to win the trophy for the third time, that is, the chance to keep the Rimet Gold Cup permanently. Italy shrunk their defense at the beginning, but the city gate was broken in the 18th minute. Rivelino made a pass from the left, and Pele jumped high and scored with a header. It was Brazil’s 100th goal in World Cup history and Pele’s 1,028th career goal.

In the 37th minute, Collodoado’s heel pass was intercepted by Italian striker Boninsenia, who equalized the score for Italy. In the 66th minute, Brazilian player Gelson scored from a long distance. In the 71st minute, Pele headed the ball and Jajzinho shot to make it 3-1. Brazil scored a great goal in the 86th minute. After 8 passes, the ball arrived at the feet of Pele in front of the penalty area. Facing the double-teaming of three defenders, the king passed the ball to the right space. Captain Albert Tonu shot sealed the victory for Brazil, ensuring that the Rimet Gold Cup will always belong to Brazil.

Pele played 14 times in the four World Cups, scored 12 goals, and 9 assists. The number of assists in the World Cup ranked first in history. Maradona and Messi tied for second with 8 assists.