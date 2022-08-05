Forte dei Marmi (Lucca), 5 August 2022 – It happened again: another car entered the beach a Forte dei Marmi . It is the second episode in a row, after that of Thursday 4 August, when a woman entered at high speed inside the historic Bagno Piero destroying cabins and furnishings but fortunately without hurting anyone.

Forte dei Marmi, SUV gone crazy inside Bagno Piero, damage and fear

It happened again and by chance, even in this situation, no one was hurt. But there were moments of tension with the tourist , a New Zealand tourist. The car slipped into the sea pass between two establishments and ended up on the Bagno Trieste beach.

The man was stopped by the swimmers and at that point the police were called. Many have asked explanations to man , who was unable to give a certain version of why he ended up on the beach. There were moments of tension. One video shows the man trying to back off with the swimmers blocking him.

Compared to the case of Bagno Piero, in this situation the motorist has not lost control of the vehicle and has entered the beach at normal speed . But certainly this cannot excuse him from a sensational infringement.

In a video you can see the moments in which the SUV enters the beach. Some people block it. “Call the police”, we hear a man say as people on the beach prevent the man from moving the vehicle.