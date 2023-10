After winning the title at the tournament in Nanchang, tennis player Kateřina Siniaková moved up fourteen places to 46th place in the WTA world rankings. Marie Bouzková, who lost in the Czech final in China after a three and a half hour battle, dropped to 34th position. Tomáš Macháč improved his career high, his quarter-final participation in Stockholm took him to 74th place in the ATP rankings.

Share this: Facebook

X