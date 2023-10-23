Home » Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “PERFECT REFLECTION” by Mattia Surroz
by admin
SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

presents

PERFECT REFLECTION

BY MATTIA SURROZ

In bookstores and comic shops from October 27th, an intimate and delicate adventure in the universe of feelings and memories

From the designer of 10 October, comes PERFECT REFLECTION, a new, fascinating graphic novel, an intimate and delicate adventure in the universe of feelings and memory. Mattia Surroz tells us how in the somewhat stale quiet of the retirement home, Enea is slowly consumed by the regret of a love that never came true. A “forbidden” bond, suffocated by the fear of living and by the gaze of a hostile world. Now, however, she finds in her own refuge the companion she would have wanted next to her. It is perhaps an opportunity to rediscover some of that happiness which, in the long years of her life, was nothing but a dream within a dream…

To enrich the volume, the interview with the author conducted by Giulia Sgarbezzini, illustrated with some preparatory drawings.

