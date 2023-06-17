Ansgar Knauff injured himself before the U21 European Championship

Status: 06/17/2023 1:39 p.m

The German U21 national team will have to do without winger Ansgar Knauff at the European Championships in Georgia and Romania, which begin on Wednesday (until July 8).

The 21-year-old from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt broke his collarbone during the dress rehearsal behind closed doors against Switzerland’s U21s (3-1) on Friday.

In accordance with the regulations, the German Football Association (DFB) can make a subsequent nomination in the event of such injuries even after the official squad has been announced. “We will decide in good time who we will nominate for him,” said U21 head coach Antonio Di Salvo.

“Get closer together”

“The news of Ansgar’s injury hit us all hard. His absence is an awful shame for him personally and a great loss for the entire team – now we have to work even closer together,” Di Salvo continued.

On Sunday, the DFB team will travel to Georgia, where they will start the tournament against Israel in Kutaisi on Thursday. The other group matches will follow on June 25 against the Czech Republic and on June 28 (6 p.m. each time) against England.