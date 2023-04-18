Home » Aronson, Ebimbe and Alidou on the way up
Sports

Aronson, Ebimbe and Alidou on the way up

by admin
Aronson, Ebimbe and Alidou on the way up

Dhe first two players from the current second row that Oliver Glasner came on against Gladbach (1:1) were 19-year-old Paxten Aaronson and Junior Dina Ebimbe (22). The talents from France and the United States took part in last Saturday’s game from the 55th minute at the behest of their coach. They were followed a good 20 minutes later by Faride Alidou, who is also only 21 years old. All three had one thing in common on the 28th Bundesliga matchday: the Frankfurt team felt a jolt when they took the second row. Aaronson, Dina Ebimbe and Alidou each brought momentum to the long attacking game in their own way. Or to put it another way: The Joker stabbed.

Alidou set up Randal Kolo Muani’s equalizer (83rd minute) with a well-placed cross. And Dina Ebimbe could have been the top scorer had he been more callous after Kolo Muani’s post hit. But even so, the special praise from team council member Kevin Trapp was appropriate for all three. “They also gave us back our faith,” said the national goalkeeper happily. Thanks to the offspring.

With pride in his voice, Glasner reported afterwards that a total of four professionals under the age of 22 had been on the pitch. The 21-year-old Ansgar Knauff, who, thanks to his past successes, is a little more part of the Eintracht establishment than his three young colleagues, sent the coach into the race after 17 minutes for the injured Kristijan Jakic. Now Knauff’s competition seems to be catching up on the way up.

See also  Does he go from Eintracht Frankfurt to the DFL?

Ebimbe has to be mentioned first, who had already shown his skills before his serious syndesmosis ligament injury and is now making his second attempt towards regular consideration. In midfield, the Frenchman acts as a robust duel and strong-willed driver. In eleven first division games with him, Frankfurt had collected 25 points, an average of 2.1. Then Ebimbe was out from the end of January to mid-March. Without him, the Eintracht ensemble’s point average went down to 1.1. “It was not for nothing that he was almost a regular player before he got injured,” says Glasner about his status.

You may also like

Quarter-finals in the premier class: Osimhen – first...

Detroit Pistons’ Rex Kalamian running for head coach

The National Rock Climbing Team will set off...

Sandhausen sends signs of life against Magdeburg in...

Fiorentina-Atalanta 1-1: video, gol e highlights

Xabi Alonso: Bayer Leverkusen never stood for one...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Naples Milan, the probable formations of the Champions...

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt against Borussia Mönchengladbach – the...

Fifa confirms Argentina as the new venue for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy