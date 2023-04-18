Musk wants to start a “maximum truth-seeking AI”.

“I’m going to launch something I’m calling ‘TruthGPT,’ a maximal truth-seeking artificial intelligence that’s trying to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk said in an interview with Fox News on Monday evening (local time). Such AI development will be the best way to safety. “TruthGPT” will compete with Microsoft and Google.

Musk also said in the interview that the Microsoft-backed company OpenAI trains its chatbot ChatGPT to lie. It has now become a “closed source” company geared towards profit.

In the interview, Musk again pointed out the dangers of artificial intelligence. “It has the potential to destroy civilization,” Musk said. A “super-intelligent artificial intelligence” can write so well that it becomes impossible to recognize it on Internet platforms, for example. This can manipulate public opinion.

The Tesla boss accused Larry Page, the co-founder of Google, of not taking AI security seriously. His “TruthGPT”, on the other hand, is the best way to security. “It’s unlikely that an artificial intelligence that strives to understand the universe will wipe out humanity because we’re an interesting part of the universe,” Musk said.

Musk launched a company called X.AI Corp last month. registered in the US state of Nevada, according to official documents. According to people familiar with the matter, Musk had recruited AI experts from Alphabet Inc. Google to do the job. The firm lists Musk as its sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk’s family office, as its secretary. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but retired from the company’s board of directors in 2018.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is characterized by the fact that it learns to act or react based on extensive data. Generative AI uses this to create new content. For example, she can use a few key words to create text or images. The best-known Generative AI is the chatbot ChatGPT, which was developed by the Microsoft holding OpenAI.

Elon Musk, OpenAI and Larry Page have not yet responded to Reuters inquiries.

