Arsenal: Laura Wienroither fourth player to suffer ACL injury this season

Wienroither has made 17 league appearances for Arsenal this season

Defender Laura Wienroither has become the fourth Arsenal player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury this season.

The 24-year-old Austria international was carried off on a stretcher in Monday’s Champions League second-leg semi-final defeat by Wolfsburg.

Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema also have the same injury.

“I’m going to miss every single second of not being on the pitch with this special team,” Wienroither said external-link .

“I’ll fight like hell to return as soon as I’m ready to get back to following my dream in red and white.

“Until that time, I’m Arsenal and Austria’s biggest fan.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this group and to share experiences with these girls – on and off the pitch.”

Asked why he thought Arsenal had had so many ACL injuries this season, Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall said: “I’m afraid that there’s not just one single answer on that, it’s a multi-faceted injury.

“We need to look at the complete picture and to see what factors in this can we control. What can we learn and what can we do better?

“There are bits that I think clubs can solve themselves internally, but there are also a lot of things that require the whole world of football to cooperate, so we need to do both.”

Miedema, who ruptured her ACL in December, shared a message of support external-link for her fellow injured team-mates on Instagram: “At least we will all be in the gym together.

“PS the ACL group is full now. Please no more.”

It can take up to a year for players to recover from ACL injures.

Arsenal said Wienroither, who joined from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in January 2022, will have surgery in “due course”.

The Gunners are fourth in the Women’s Super League – the top three qualify for the Champions League – with five games remaining.