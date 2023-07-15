Aspresso Roma is born, the new sport club in the capital – Sport Marketing News

Group Aspriaa leading European company that has been operating for 35 years in the management of high-level wellness-sport clubs and hotels, announces the launch of Aspresso Romeand new concept of sport club dedicated to everyone.

The works started in April 2023 and the inauguration of the Club is scheduled for next November. Thanks to a redevelopment plan, the works are part of the Aspria Group’s sustainability agenda; a targeted choice of Founder and CEO of the Aspria Group, Brian Morristo reduce the environmental impact of the project by extending the useful life of the existing building complex and, at the same time, preserving the beautiful historic setting.

The project signed by the Aspria Group – which between Germany, Belgium and Italy already boasts 4 hotels and 9 clubs – is part of a broader plan to launch a new brand at European level for the birth of one new collection of sports clubs dedicated to families.

“With Aspresso Rome, I am very proud to bring the Aspresso brand to Italy, a smart, innovative, contemporary brand capable of conveying the sense of welcome typical of our Group. A new concept that offers large family clubs, where health and well-being are accessible to all, in terms of cost and proximity to the facilities. – he comments Brian Morris – Aspresso Rome is the second stage of an ambitious project that started last March from Valencia and which will expand throughout Europe, touching Germany and again Italy with an additional club whose opening is scheduled for early 2024, with the aim of opening 4 clubs in eighteen months. Each location will have large spaces for outdoor activities as well as facilities for swimming, fitness and group exercise, food & beverage outlets and services for children. We have imagined a new language with which to speak directly to all family members: mothers, fathers, children and seniors, to offer the opportunity to carry out recreational and fitness activities at truly affordable prices. Most of our competitors focus exclusively on an adult target and our goal is to provide an alternative.”

BNP Paribas Real Estate Advisory Italy acted as Advisor to the real estate transaction. Stephen Coticoni, Country Manager Advisory & Property Managementhe claims: “We are pleased to have contributed to the success of this operation thanks to the collaboration with a leading European group such as Aspria. This deal confirms our company’s ability to support its international customers, while keeping the focus on new market needs.”

Immersed in almost 2 hectares of park, within a wonderful green setting that is very rare to find in a city context of historical value, the Club will cover a total built area of ​​approximately 5,000 square metres. Among the services and facilities that will be available to members, there is also a 50 m long Olympic swimming pool, equipped with a pool bar and covered during the winter season, a gym with state-of-the-art equipment for a total of 50 stations, 9 padel courts , an outdoor area dedicated to functional training, outdoor and indoor spaces for group activities dedicated to 60 different types of courses, a Mini Club with a rich variety of courses and educational activities, a café bar, splendid gardens and a covered parking area.

The new Aspresso Roma not only proposes itself as family-club where physical activity is accessible to all and focused on enjoyment regardless of age and fitness level, but also fits within a sustainable development program. It will be located in Viale Marco Polo 127formerly the headquarters of the BNL club, right in front of the ancient Roman “Aurelian” walls.

BNL BNP Paribasowner of the area, has defined an agreement with Aspria, applicable to all the company’s clubs and dedicated to employees of the Bank and of the entire BNP Paribas Group in Italy, which provides for discounted rates and benefits.

