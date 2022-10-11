25 pools will be provided which will be used for both competitions and training

However it will go for Paltrinieri, Martinenghi, Ceccon or Pilato, there will be a bit of Italy in the Olympic swimming pools of Paris 2024. Hopefully, the new records will be established in the plants built by an Italian company, world leader in the sector. Myrtha Pools has become a partner of the Games scheduled in 654 days in the French capital. The agreement was signed tonight aboard a boat on the Seine, in the presence of Tony Estanguet, president of the organizing committee of the Paris Olympics.

Competence — The company headed by Roberto Colletto, founded in 1961, is obviously not a novice, and has already participated in the Olympics in Atlanta, Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro. But with Paris 2024 the link becomes closer, joining the team of sponsors: “A novelty – explains Colletto – that involves us beyond the 25 swimming pools that will be provided both for competitions and for training”. For Tony Estanguet it was a choice based on the skills that the Mantua-based company has put forward in the international tender. Colletto again: “Our expertise in this area and the fact that we are already very present in France also prevailed”.

Emissions — In fact, with 600 swimming pools, France represents the second largest market in the world after that of the United States, and the first in Europe. So the marriage with Paris 2024 was almost inevitable, also due to the convergence of intentions in terms of sustainability, one of the key points of Paris2024: “In recent years we have invested heavily in the industrial process of the circular economy, therefore in the recycling of materials that they are used for the construction of swimming pools and their duration “. An important element for Estanguet which aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% compared to the past: “But we have focused on the Italian company – explains the former canoeist champion – also for the ability to give a second life to temporary pools”. See also Numerous results are fruitful-the anti-doping work of the Chinese sports delegation in the Tokyo Olympics_General Administration of Sports

Champions — In addition to the basin of the Olympic Aquatic Center, in Saint Denis, in front of the Stade de France, Myrtho Pools will in fact build swimming pools for training and competitions at the Defense Arena, in the business district of the same name, and where it is usually played. rugby or big concerts are organized. Non-definitive installations also destined for other aquatic disciplines which will then be dismantled and reassembled elsewhere, to enrich the offer of the capital region: “Even so – specifies Alain Bernard, former Olympic swimming champion and master of ceremonies of the evening – they allow themselves to create new vocations and discover the champions of tomorrow “.

