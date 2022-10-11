The 230th day of the war in Ukraine begins with the return of anti-aircraft sirens to Kiev after yesterday’s massive Russian raids claimed the lives of 14 people in the capital and other cities. This was reported by various foreign journalists on the spot. The Kyiv independent instead gave the news of a raid in the night on Zaporizhzhia: in the crosshairs “an infrastructure of the city”, already severely hit in recent days with attacks that have caused over 40 civilian deaths.

Given the new escalation of the conflict, an urgent G7 meeting on Ukraine is scheduled today. The United States announces the sending of new arms packages to Kiev: Biden has pledged to supply Zelensky with “advanced air defense systems” as well. This was reported by the White House in a note on the phone call. Biden “also underlined his continued commitment with allies and partners to continue imposing costs on Russia, holding Russia responsible for its war crimes and atrocities.” The UN General Assembly then expressed itself in favor of the clear vote on the resolution promoted by the EU which condemns Russia’s attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine.

Russia continues to argue that NATO has for some time been devising “plans to defeat or weaken us and has chosen Ukraine for this purpose.” According to the leaders of the two countries, Belarus’ decision to unite its troops with Putin comes from this fear. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley’s richest Russian, Yuri Milner, said he renounced his Russian citizenship after the invasion of Ukraine. He announced it on his Twitter account explaining that the procedure was completed in August. The billionaire said he and his family left Russia in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. When Russia attacked Ukraine earlier this year, it condemned “Russia’s war against Ukraine, its neighbor and sovereign country.” In the aftermath of the Russian raids on Kryvyi Rih, they are still trapped underground 98 miners in one of the coal mines in the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, according to which the miners were trapped due to the blackout following the bombings. In total, 854 workers were stranded yesterday in four mines.

08.23 – Kazakhstan evaluates diplomatic withdrawal from Kiev

The Kazakh foreign ministry is considering a complete evacuation of the embassy staff in Ukraine. This was stated by Aibek Smadiyarov, official representative of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, as reported by Interfax. “The issue is not about the closure of the embassy but about the evacuation of our employees,” he explained. “This problem will be solved in the next few days. The evacuation will most likely be complete, ”Smadiyarov said.

08.15 – The sirens sound. Kiev warns, “Risk of attacks”

The sirens sounded again in Ukraine this morning: the Ukrainian media reported. Meanwhile, the emergency services have sent alert messages to all cell phones in the country warning that attacks could occur later in the day. Twenty-four hours after the first rain of Russian missiles, which also hit Kiev, the air raid alarm was activated for all of Ukraine, except for Crimea which is occupied by the Russians.

08.00 – Kiev: the victims of yesterday’s Russian raids in Ukraine rise to 19. Emergency service: 105 injured

The toll from missile attacks launched yesterday by Russian forces on the territory of Ukraine has risen to at least 19 dead and 105 injured: the country’s state emergency service reported, according to the Kyiv Independent.

07.55 – Media: “Bombed power plant in Vinnytsia”

Ladyzhynska power plant in the city of Vinnytsia in southwestern Ukraine bombed. The Ukrainians denounce it. The plant was “attacked with two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones,” writes Ukrainska Pravda citing the military administration of the region.

07.54 – 15 rockets launched on Zaporizhzhia. Deputy Foreign Minister, residential buildings also affected

At least 15 explosions shook the city of Zaporizhzhia in the night between Monday and Tuesday: the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzheppar, announced in a tweet that “a school, a medical institution and residential buildings were targeted. “.

07.40 – Moscow, countermeasures for a growing US-Europe role

Russia will have to take countermeasures due to the growing involvement of the United States and Europe in the conflict in Ukraine: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Russian news agency Ria Novosti. The deputy minister added that Moscow noted with regret that “the large-scale assistance underway in Kiev, the training of personnel of the armed formations of Ukraine on the territory of the alliance countries, the provision of intelligence, satellite images in real time, up to the determination of the objectives for the artillery attacks and the planning of the operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is involving a growing number of Western countries in the conflict (lined up) on the side of the Kiev regime ».

07.30 – Intelligence Gb: “Surovikin? Russian Defense Ministry increasingly divided and with few resources “

The appointment of General “Armageddon” Sergei Surovikin “reflects an effort by the Russian national security community to improve the execution of the operation” in Ukraine. “However, he will probably have to stand up to an increasingly divided Russian Defense Ministry, which has scarce resources to achieve the political goals that have been set in Ukraine.” British intelligence writes this in the usual update on the war in Ukraine.

07.16 – New Russian raid on Zaporizhzhia in the night

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, again in the night: the governor of the region, Oleksandr Starukh, announced it. According to reports from the Kyiv Independent, Moscow has targeted an infrastructure site. Overall, as it emerged yesterday, 16 people died and almost a hundred were injured following the Russian attacks in the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia between Sunday and Monday.

03.30 – Truss, NATO emergency meeting needed soon

British Prime Minister Liz Truss considers it necessary to convene an emergency summit of NATO member countries in the coming days after the Russian missile attacks in Ukraine. According to Downing Street, the head of the British government will make this request today at the G7 leaders’ meeting. «Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. For our part, we must not weaken one iota of our determination to help them win ”, is the opinion of the premier who will invite his colleagues to continue the sanctioning policy towards Russia.

03.20 – The virtual summit of the G7 at 2pm (Italian time)

The virtual G7 summit on Ukraine will be held at 2 pm. This was announced by the White House in the note on the program of the day of the American president Joe Biden. In the statement it is recalled that the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will also participate in the summit.

01.56 – UNHCR, new wave of displaced people after the Russian attacks

It is foreseeable to imagine a new wave of Ukrainians leaving their homes after the latest Russian attacks that launched missiles in Kiev and other cities. This is the alarm launched by Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees: “The horror of what happened today in Ukraine … is unforgivable – the Italian diplomat stressed to journalists. The bombing of civilians, of houses, non-military infrastructure in a non-discriminatory way in many cities of Ukraine, means that war is becoming more and more difficult for civilians. I fear that the events of the last few hours will lead to further displacements. “Since Russia launched the his large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, over 7.6 million Ukrainians have been registered as refugees across Europe. temporary protection in the EU.

01.17 – Zelensky will also participate in the virtual US-G7 summit

In the course of the virtual meeting with the leaders of the G7 scheduled for today, the White House said, we will talk about the “aggression and atrocities” committed by Russia, “including the recent missile attack in Ukraine”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part at the beginning of the meeting.

00.38 – Cpi, for Russia war crimes there will be a showdown. Head of the International Criminal Court, “justice will be done”

Karim Ahmad Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has assured that there will be justice for the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. International law, Khan said speaking to CNN, “will guarantee that there will be a day of showdown in Ukraine and in other situations where any bully, any individual with a gun or a missile, or with the ability to inflict terror. to the most vulnerable, they will realize that the law exists ». “The law may not be as strong as many people would like, but it is not as weak as many people think”, the head of the CPI underlined, telling that there are men of his “in the bunkers in Ukraine along with civilians, women and children. We are there to get to the truth ».