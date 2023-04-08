Home Sports Athletics: New team walking competition at the 2024 Olympics
Athletics: New team walking competition at the 2024 Olympics

Status: 08.04.2023 12:17 p.m

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, a new team competition in walking will be part of the program for the first time. Teams of one man and one woman share the marathon distance.

The route is divided into four sections, which the athletes have to take turns in mastering. The association reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee on the introduction of the new competition.

A total of 25 teams are expected to compete in the new competition at next year’s games in the French capital. The World Athletics Federation announced that the marathon distance was selected for the new format because of its popularity and the great tradition at the Olympic Games. “The format will be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable,” said association chief Jon Ridgeon. The competition should also ensure gender equality in athletics competitions.

The same route as for the classic walking competitions should be used for the team competition. It runs through the center of the city at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. A total of eleven days are planned for the athletics competitions at the Games in Paris. The new competition will celebrate its premiere on August 7th.

