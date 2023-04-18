ATP tournament in Munich: Oscar Otte wins against Sebastian Baez

Status: 04/18/2023 12:53 p.m

Oscar Otte beat number 30 in the world rankings in two sets at the ATP tournament in Munich. Otte didn’t give up a single service game against Argentinian Sebastian Baez.

Oscar Otte won his first match at the ATP tournament in Munich with a strong performance. Last year’s semi-finalist beat the favored Argentinian Sebastian Baez in straight sets 6:3 and 7:5.

Strong service as the key to victory

In the first set, Otte quickly took the lead, was able to take a break from the Argentine and keep the lead. The 29-year-old was able to serve well and control Baez and the match with strong hits to the baseline.

In the second set, Baez got into the game much better – and Otte made slight mistakes again and again, which did not bring him a break, but still brought him to the brink of losing the set. When the score was 4:5, Otte made two double mistakes in a row and Baez then had a set ball. But Otte kept his nerves and equalized to 5:5.

The audience in the back, the tournament victory in view

At this point it was Baez who suddenly made mistake after mistake and thus made the first break in the second set possible for Otte. This is how Otte served to win the match. And he couldn’t take that anymore: four strong serves, four points – getting into the round of 16 was perfect.

The key to success according to Otte: “I had the audience behind me, I got through the service game well,” said the Cologne native in an interview with Bavarian television. Otte’s goals are now clear: “Of course I’d like to go to the final and win the tournament – but first I’d like to think from match to match.” In his next match, Italian Flavio Cobolli is waiting, who confidently defeated Australian Jordan Thompson on Monday.