There is no ferocious rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal, after all Gallas, Giroud and Fabregas, to name a few big players, also played for both teams. But the last hours of the market are rekindling the debate on the Gunner tattoo …

There is an agreement, an operation in the making, almost everything done. These are the ways of expressing market news. Perfectly fitting for Pierre Aubameyang, now one step away from Chelsea.

Blues fans, boiling social networks

The discussion of these hours, on the social networks of Chelsea fans, however, is not only football and does not refer to the new football turning point of the attacker on the verge of leaving Barcelona. In fact, Chelsea are one of Arsenal’s historic London rivals, even if not the main one, and Pierre would be the first player in the history of the Blues to have a tattoo of his opponents. Chelsea fans weren’t against it on principle, but if anything were incited by rival fan memes on the subject.

Aubameyang played for Arsenal for 5 years, from 2018 to 2022, scoring 68 goals in 128 appearances. His time at Emirates Stadium was the best of his life and his career. Well before the Catalan experience …

It is no coincidence that the Gabonese player has an image of him and his children tattooed on his right arm who, at the end of the changing room tunnel, are about to set foot on the pitch of the stadium.

Gratitude for his former team now risks collision with the Blues people. See also Often blocked at medical examinations: Malaga sends him home

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 16:07)

