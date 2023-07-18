Avimecc Volley Modica, Paolo Cascio arrives

All’Avimecc Volley Modica comes the “hammer”. It’s about Paul Casciowho will play for the first time in his native land after having played in the youth teams of Volley Gibellina and Atria Volley Partanna.

Originally from Salemi, born in 1998, Cascio is 198 centimeters tall. Last year he was an opponent of the Modica sextet, having played in Bari for Stamplast M2G Green, but in Serie A3 he also played for Videx Grottazzolina.

In his curriculum also two consecutive years in Serie A2 with BCC Castellana Grotte and Prisma Taranto. In Serie B, he gained experience with Intervolley Foligno and Pallavolo Bari. Now, for him the return to Sicily to try to write an important piece of his career.

“I’m returning to Sicily after eight years spent away – explains Cascio – and I immediately had a good impression of the club and the management, moreover, I already know some of those who will be my new teammates. Last season, I had to stop due to an injury, but now I’m starting to feel good, I’m gradually getting back to my best shape and I really want to start playing again. I think Modica is the right team to do it, in a level championship like the A3 series has become. Modica, among other things, will be the only A3 series team in my homeland, so it will be very stimulating as it is my first year in Sicily after the youth teams. The technical rate of the championship – he continues – has risen a lot. There are many teams equipped like Sorrento to name one. For us, I think the goal is to aim for the playoffs and then try to get as far away as possible. To the fans – concludes Paolo Cascio – I want to say that I’m very happy to have joined this club, that I can’t wait to meet them and I hope they will come to PalaRizza in large numbers to support us and be the seventh man on the pitch”.