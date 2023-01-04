Bologna, 4 January 2022 – Declassification and digitization of the investigation documents into the crimes of the Uno Bianca gang. The relatives of the carabinieri Otello Stefanini, Mauro Mitilini and Andrea Moneta, victims of the violence of the band of the Savi brothers, who were killed on the evening of 4 January 1991 at the Pillar, are asking the Government for it.

The ceremony for the thirty-second anniversary of that bloody night. “We are convinced that the whole truth has not been written, that behind the White One there are not only the Wise Men and their accomplices, but someone higher up who covered them up”, said the families of the victims, who have ready a complaint, to be presented to the prosecutor’s office, to ask for the investigation to be reopened.

“The family members are right – said the deputy minister Galeazzo Bignami -. The Government will do what is necessary to declassify the acts on the Uno Bianca”. Mayor Matteo Lepore assured his closeness to the families of the three carabinieri in this search for the truth.

The mayor also focused on the work on the Carabinieri barracks at the Pillar, “which will be completed by next spring. And in addition to offices, the structure will also house a guest house, where soldiers will live with their families”.