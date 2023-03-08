Status: 07.03.2023 10:33 p.m

Alba Berlin suffered the next defeat in the Euroleague. On Tuesday evening, the Bundesliga basketball team narrowly lost 63:66 (27:33) to the top Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas at home in front of 8,113 spectators. After the 20th bankruptcy in the 27th Euroleague game of the season, Alba remains at the bottom of the table. The best Berlin throwers were Maodo Lo, Luke Sikma and Jaleen Smith with ten points each.

Both defensive lines dominated from the start and so there were only a few baskets to see. Both teams literally wore themselves out in their defensive work, so that there was hardly any flow of the game. Alba was able to take a 12:9 lead at least for a short time in the middle of the first period. But that didn’t last long. Because the guests, who were loudly supported by numerous supporters in the hall, now came into play better.



The decision is made shortly before the end

Alba played very risky offensively, but that mostly ended in losing the ball. The Berliners found it very difficult to find good throwing positions at all. And so the misjudgment festival continued. Apart from a short lead at the beginning (16:15), the hosts were always behind in the second quarter. Alba scored just a meager 27 points in the first half.

It got a little better after the change of sides. The hosts fought back and took a 41:39 lead again in the middle of the third quarter. Every ball was fought for in this cramped game. The lead then switched back and forth in the final section. The decision came with 1.8 seconds to go when Rolanfds Smits scored for Zalgiris to make it 63-66.

Broadcast: rbb24 Inforadio, March 7th, 2023, 10:15 p.m