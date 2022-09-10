The Blaugrana do everything in the second half and score with De Jong, Lewandowski, Fati and Dembele. In the stands he was feared for the life of a spectator

Moments of fear, a long suspension of the match and the rush to the hospital: when there were 10 minutes left in Cadiz-Barcelona, ​​a fan suffered a heart attack. A first aid, then after several minutes from the bench a defibrillator was delivered to the Cadiz goalkeeper Ledesma who ran towards the curve and literally pulled him into the stands to arrive in the area where he was needed. More minutes and a cardiologist present at the stadium went to help, while the players were returned to the locker room. After a wait that seemed endless, the patient was taken to the hospital in stable conditions and the race was resumed for an hour’s stop.

WITHOUT HISTORY — It was an uneven challenge, and it had no history: Barcelona won 4-0 in Cadiz despite Xavi’s many changes. Cadiz, which quite sensationally had not lost against the Catalans in the last 4 matches, after 5 days not only have not yet scored a point but have not even scored. Barça, 20 goals in the last 4 outings between La Liga and Champions, in the league have a goal difference of 15-1 and sleeps at the top of the table waiting for Real Madrid and Villarreal, on the pitch with Mallorca (home) and Betis (away) .

NINE CHANGES — In view of the European trip to Monaco for Xavi almost total turnover: compared to the debut in the Champions League with Viktoria Plzen, only Ter Stegen and De Jong have been confirmed. Nine changes with Lewandowski and Dembélé on the bench, Bellerin’s debut and Piqué and Depay’s first as a starter. See also Avellino, escape from prison: two on the run. "One is a terrorist" - breaking latest news

NUMBERS ARE RAPHINHA — Unrecognizable Barça threw away the first half, controlling the ball but creating very little: a Raphinha post with a left foot from the edge and then a mistake by Depay from a few meters. Barça asked for a penalty for an intervention by Ivan Alejo on Balde, ignored by the referee and Var with angry Xavi.

GOALS AND EXCHANGES — At 10 ‘of the second half the turning point: Gavi launched on the right by Raphinha serves De Jong who from the penalty spot gives Barça the advantage. A moment later Xavi brought in Pedri, Dembélé and Lewandowski for Gavi, Ferran Torres and Depay, and in 8 minutes the Pole immediately scored, a tap-in to resolve a scrum originating from an action on the right of Raphinha. Lewandowski scored in his last 4 outings in blaugrana, 6 goals in 5 La Liga games and 9 in 6 including the Champions League. Then the debut of Marcos Alonso, the long suspension, the goal of Ansu Fati, served by Lewandowski, on the counterattack and that of Dembélé, personal action and error by Ledesma.

10 September – 21:31

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

