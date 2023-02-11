The magical season for the Barletta fans continues and also against Bitonto, despite the less appeal that the match could have compared to the recent big match with Cavese, both in football and ultras terms, this first night match at the “Puttilli” after well 8 years (due to the well-known vicissitudes related to his works) he saw a frame of over five thousand spectators. A lot of pyrotechnics, powerful and incessant cheering that accompanied the team to victory even in nine. About a hundred guests.

Photo by Vincenzo Fasanella