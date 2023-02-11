Home News To prison subject who threatened to kill his ex-partner in Aguazul
News

To prison subject who threatened to kill his ex-partner in Aguazul

To prison subject who threatened to kill his ex-partner in Aguazul

At the request of the Notion Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee judge sent 39-year-old Pablo Wilmer Ayala to prison, accused of threatening to kill his former sentimental partner, on January 26, in Aguazul.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the facts occurred at the victim’s residence, where the woman was in the company of a man and her daughter, when the alleged perpetrator arrived unexpectedly and, apparently, physically and psychologically assaulted her.

By court order, on February 6, the alleged perpetrator was captured by the National Police in the center of the same city and did not agree to the charges that the Prosecutor’s Office charged him during the preliminary hearings, for the punishable offense of aggravated domestic violence.

Like this, several cases are reported daily to the authorities where women are the main victims and the victims are partners or ex-partners.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

