CCTV News: On October 28th, Beijing time, the 2022 ATP500 Basel Station ended the fourth match day. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was trapped in as many as 29 unforced errors throughout the game, and finally lost 3-6/2-6, three straight defeats to No. 6 seed Agu Special, missed the three-slam winner matchup with Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old Danish teenager Lunet, who has been in hot form recently, defeated the qualifying players 6-4/6-2 in straight sets, and the French left-handed Amber advanced to the quarter-finals. French player Linde Kneich.

Aliasim played 11 consecutive games and swept Katzmanovic 6-1/6-0 in just 49 minutes, and successfully advanced to the quarter-finals with 10 consecutive victories. Aliasim will face Bublik in the quarter-finals, who beat Ramos Vinolas 6-3 with two.