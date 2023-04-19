Before his son’s provincial exam interview, his father silently brushed his leather shoes to make himself shine: Netizens lamented that father’s love is like a mountain–fast technology–technology changes the future

Before his son’s provincial exam interview, his father silently brushed his leather shoes to make himself shine: Netizens lamented his father’s love like a mountain

Recently, a netizen in Taiyuan, Shanxi posted a video saying that his father, who had been a worker all his life, could not guide him in the provincial examination interview, so he could only polish his shoes silently. His father also wanted to make himself shine once again.

Mr. Shen, the person involved, said that he was going to take the Shanxi Provincial Examination Interview the next day, and his father rushed to the hotel from home after learning about it.

At that time, I was on the phone with my cousin to ask about some interview precautions. When I looked up, I saw my father squatting there cleaning my leather shoes. I was very moved when I saw it.

Mr. Shen said that although the result was not very satisfactory, his father always comforted himself on the road.

The video drew likes and comments from many netizens online. Some people say, “Father’s love is like a mountain, unknown”, “This is the most authentic Chinese-style family”, “I wish my son can find an ideal job as soon as possible”. Some people also said, “Such a father is worthy of respect”, “Son should be filial to his father”, “I hope society can give everyone a fair chance”.