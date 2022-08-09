Original title: Beijing Guoan’s temporary home court may be arranged in Rizhao, Shandong, and the club is satisfied with the conditions of the competition

On August 5, according to various media sources, the Chinese Super League team Beijing Guoan, which is temporarily unable to play at home in Beijing, is expected to make Shandong Rizhao a temporary “home”.

At present, Beijing Guoan has temporarily selected the home game in the Haikou Division. However, due to factors such as climate and distance, the team considered applying for another city as a temporary home.

According to reports, the working team of Beijing Guoan Club has basically completed the inspection of Guoan’s “home field” in Rizhao recently, and communicated with local and higher-level relevant authorities on epidemic prevention, logistics, and fans watching the game. At present, the site selection of Guoan’s home court is being actively promoted, and the team is very satisfied with the hardware conditions for hosting the game in Rizhao.

It is understood that the stadium chosen by Beijing Guoan is the Rizhao International Football Center, which is the first professional football stadium in Shandong. The football competition of the 25th Shandong Games in July was held in this stadium. This is also the first major event hosted by the stadium.

Previously, the inspection team of the Chinese Football Federation and the Football Association had visited Rizhao and planned to make Rizhao one of the three Chinese Super League divisions. However, the plan was abandoned due to troubles during the approval process.

According to the schedule, Beijing Guoan will play three consecutive away games. The team’s most recent home game was against Guangzhou City on August 22.