Longarone (Belluno), 31 July 2022 – He is under investigation for manslaughter Diego Feltrin, 41 years old, woodcutter from Codissago di Longarone (Belluno), father of Nicolò, two years old, who died on Thursday at the Pieve di Cadore hospital.

The child had arrived in the ER with respiratory failure and slow heart rate. His father had told the doctors that Nicolò had eaten something strange, a brown substance that he had immediately taken out of his mouth, in the park below the house.

The Prosecutor specifies that the registration of the man in the register of suspects is a due deed pending the same prosecutor Simone Marcon assign the autopsy to the coroner on Wednesday Antonello Cirnelli.

On that occasion also his father, represented by the Belluno lawyer Mauro Gasperin, may appoint a trusted legal advisor. “I don’t really know what could have happened – repeats the parent – I can’t even look at the photo of my baby”.

What happened?

On Thursday morning Nicolò was with his father in the park. After the games, the two went home. A few hours later the baby started feel bad, hence the rush to the hospital where Nicolò is visited in red code. Then there is the breaking latest news of the attempts of the doctors to snatch him from death.

According to the story of dad Diego the child at the park he might have ingested something. On her mouth he had noticed some topsoil, a detail that could actually be the key to Nicolò’s death, the hypothesis is that he swallowed some poison collected from the ground. Doubt that the toxicological tests they will be able to clarify.

The carabinieri of the provincial command of Belluno are investigating the fact. The Feltrin family is known in Longarone. Dad Diego works as a lumberjack, while his mother works in a company that packs meals for canteens. A past without shadows, a quiet family.