(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Biden’s new crown virus test result is positive again, Russia’s daily increase in the number of confirmed cases continues3 days to break 10,000

China News Agency, Beijing, July 31st. Comprehensive news: According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 7:21 on the 31st, Beijing time, there are 576,691,891 confirmed cases and 6,399,351 deaths worldwide.

The data also shows that the number of newly diagnosed cases in the past 28 days in 8 countries in the world has exceeded 1 million, namely the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Brazil, South Korea, and Australia. Among them, the United States and Japan have added more than 3 million confirmed cases in the past 28 days.

Americas: U.S. President Biden’s new crown recovery

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 7:21 Beijing time on the 31st, a total of 91,309,159 cases have been diagnosed in the United States, and a total of 1,029,925 deaths.

White House Presidential Doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a memo to the White House on the 30th that US President Biden tested positive for the new crown that day and now needs to be re-quarantined. Biden has since released a video saying he has tested positive for the new crown and is now feeling well and will be working in isolation for a while.

Biden, 79, was diagnosed with the new crown on the 21st of this month, and the White House later confirmed that he was infected with a new subtype of the Omicron strain BA.5. Biden was quarantined at the White House after being diagnosed, while taking the combination of the antiviral oral drug nematevir/ritonavir for the treatment of new crown infection. Biden tested negative for the new crown on the 27th and then ended his isolation.

O’Connor said a small number of patients taking the nematevir/ritonavir combination may have a positive retest.

Europe: Russia’s daily increase in confirmed cases has exceeded 10,000 for 3 consecutive days

According to a report from the Russian Epidemic Prevention Headquarters on the 30th, 12,248 new cases were diagnosed in Russia in a single day. The data has exceeded 10,000 cases for 3 consecutive days, with a total of 18,589,221 confirmed cases; 43 new deaths were added, and the total number of deaths was 382,395.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 29th, citing relevant data, the level of herd immunity to the new coronavirus in Russia has dropped to 10.7%, compared with 12.3% a week ago.

German Health Minister Lauterbach revealed in an interview with the media on the 30th that the German government cabinet is discussing taking more epidemic prevention measures this fall, but not including closing schools. German Justice Minister Marko Buschmann has also previously ruled out the possibility of closing schools in the future to prevent the spread of the virus.

Lauterbach also said that there is still a high risk of the epidemic, but many young people take it too lightly. Lauterbach pointed out that existing studies have shown that the probability of developing new crown sequelae after the third and fourth doses of the vaccine is lower, and he recommends that the fourth dose of the vaccine be given to younger groups, not just for those over 60 and high-risk groups. .

Asia: The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Kazakhstan exceeds 1.34 million

Affected by the new subtype BA.5 of the Omicron virus strain, the number of confirmed cases in Kazakhstan has continued to exceed 3,000 recently, and the capital Nur-Sultan has been classified as a “yellow zone” for the epidemic risk level. According to a report by the Kazakh International News Agency on the 30th, the country has newly confirmed 3,107 cases in the past 24 hours, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 1,347,467.

Birzanova, deputy director of the Medical Organization Department of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, recently revealed that among the 1,176 confirmed cases sampled by the Ministry of Health, people under the age of 18 accounted for 33.7%; asymptomatic patients have a shorter incubation period, ranging from 2 to 14 days. ; About 90% of patients are treated in outpatient clinics. In addition, considering the current epidemic situation, the Ministry of Health may switch schools and kindergartens to online teaching in the new semester, which will depend on changes in the incidence of children.

According to data released on the official website of the Korea Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters on the 31st, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had newly confirmed 73,589 cases and 20 new deaths in a single day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases had reached 19,776,050. The data also shows that the daily increase in confirmed cases in South Korea has dropped continuously since it exceeded 100,000 cases on the 27th of this month, but it has always remained at a high of more than 70,000 cases.

Yonhap News Agency reported on the 30th that the growth rate of the daily increase in confirmed cases in South Korea has slowed down significantly. (Finish)

