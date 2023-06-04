Berardi approaches, but depends on Diaz

Dominic Berardi is the first name for the attack’s Milan in the next season. Already last summer Maldini tried to bring the Sassuolo striker to Milan, but in the end nothing came of it. Now it is the player himself who comes out. In a recent interview with Stportweek, Indeed, he stated: “I’ve been aiming to play in the Champions League for some time now. But things are done in threes: who sells, who buys and the player. I realized that it’s a bit difficult to get everyone to agree”.

Milan will therefore try again in the summer, but a lot will also depend on the future of Diaz. In fact, the Spaniard has been playing steadily as a winger for some time and, therefore, his possible redemption could make another player useless in that area of ​​the pitch.

Diaz via dal Milan: 85%

brahim diaz is the balance of the market Milan. Second calciomercato.comthe Spaniard is ever closer to returning to Real Madrid who don’t want to give the Rossoneri discounts. In Ancelotti’s plans, the player will be Asensio’s replacement for PSG. Milan, for its part, has the possibility of buying out the player for 22 million, but Real kept the counter-buy at 27, so the Rossoneri have little room for manoeuvre. Right now the chances of Diaz returning to the Casa Blanca are high.

Berardi al Milan: 45%

If he Milan should Diaz lose he would throw himself up Dominic Berardi. The first choice for the attack has always been the Sassuolo captain, especially as one of Saelemaekers and Messias should also leave. Sassuolo, however, always starts from a valuation of 35 million. It is therefore necessary to find a square in the negotiation, perhaps with the inclusion of some counterpart. Otherwise, even next summer Berardi will remain a dream.

Reiss Nelson al Milan: 30%

Il Milan as an alternative to Berardi tip Reiss Nelson of Arsenal. The talented winger’s contract expires in June and Maldini has sensed the deal. Second calciomercato.comcontacts between the AC Milan club and the player’s agents have already started. Milan are ready to offer Nelson a four-year contract at just over 2 million a season. The player is reflecting, also because Arsenal would like to try to renew his contract and could present a counter-proposal.

Danso al Milan: 15%

According to reports from foormercato.net, il Milan would be intensifying contacts with Kevin Dance, central Austrian who enjoyed a great season at Lens. Maldini would have put him at the top of his favorites to reinforce next season’s rearguard. The value of the player fluctuates between 25 and 30 milliontherefore the negotiation does not appear simple, but the Rossoneri want to try the shot.

Gundogan al Milan: 15%

In the last few hours, the voice that would like the Milan interested in Gundogan. The German expires at the end of the season and appeals to several clubs. The Sports Courier he even speaks of negotiations in an advanced state between the parties. The problem remains the salary of the player who over 7 million euros a year. Milan is therefore called to study a plan to be able to present an adequate offer. At the moment, therefore, this remains a suggestion.

