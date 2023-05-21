Berrettini also skips Roland Garros: he will return to Stuttgart-breaking latest news

Of Mark Calabresi

Matteo Berrettini is still injured: after Rome he will also miss the Paris tournament. stopped for a month due to the problem with the abs. He will come back like last year in Stuttgart, where he won

Nothing different was to be expected, but Matteo Berrettini won’t even play at Roland Garros. Matteo has been sidelined for a month, after the abdominal injury — yet another in his career — suffered in Montecarlo in the match against Cerundolo: he’s training, but not ready yet. And a tournament that is played three sets out of five like the one in Paris cannot be improvised.

After Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome, here is the forfeit also in the second round of the Slam, same epilogue as last year but due to a different injury (in 2022 the hand was the cause of the renunciation). I’m making progress with my rehabilitation and I can’t wait to be competitive again – his words -. I’m not ready to play in Paris, but my return to the tour will be in Stuttgart. There is therefore an official return date: on June 12the day of the start of the grass season, in a tournament sponsored by the same clothing brand as Berrettini, which marked Matteo’s return to the field last year and in which the Italian reigning champion.

Upon his return after missing clay tournaments, Berrettini scored twice: first Stuttgart, then Queen’s. I’ll try again.