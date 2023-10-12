Bets, investigators in the national team retreat in Coverciano to hear Tonali and Zaniolo

Whether this is the beginning of a new case football bets it is not yet known. What is certain is that the police have arrived as far as possible Covercianoinside the retreat of Italian national teamto hear Sandro Tonali e Nicolò Zaniolo. It is not yet clear whether the two players were heard as witnesses or as suspects.

To associate the names of the midfielders of Newcastle e Aston Villa to the betting event it was, in the afternoon, Fabrizio Corona. In recent weeks the former photo agent, who recently finished serving his conviction for extortionhad mentioned the name of Nicolò Fagioli, Juventus midfielder, as a person suffering from gambling addiction. After the news about the investigation against the midfielder of the Juventus, Corona is back on the attack by announcing a new double revelation. The former photo agent gave in an interview with the site Dillinger news in which he mentioned the names of Tonali and Zaniolo, former footballers of Milan e Roma.

“An informant – claimed Corona – revealed to me that Zaniolo bet on Roma’s match in the Italian Cup even when he was on the bench. The names were given to me by reliable sources which I will reveal as soon as possible.” And again: “I decided to move into the back world of football to reveal the many distortions that hide there. Not just betting, but there is much more – Corona always maintains -. We will soon talk, for example, about gay footballers and why none of them has ever publicly revealed that they are. What’s stopping it? What makes them hide.” According to Corona “other footballers, like Fagioli, are affected by gambling addiction. An evil, which I can assure you, affects many more athletes than has been said to date.” Statements that led to the summons of Corona, heard in the late afternoon as a witness Police headquarters in Milanas part of the investigation by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office in which Fagioli is under investigation.

“I can’t say anything, I respect the law,” said the former photo agent. A few hours later the investigators went to the gathering of the Italian national team Covercianoto speak with Tonali and Zaniolo, summoned by Luciano Spalletti for the matches against Malta and England.