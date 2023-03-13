Stefano Sacripanti thus comments on the knockout of his Givova Scafati with Sassari: «We are sorry for not having won in front of our public, who supported and pushed us. In my 23-year career, I’ve never found excuses to justify defeats, but after a good week of training, we then had to do without Rossato and, during construction, Pinkins, whose injury could prove to be more serious than expected. Beyond the bad luck, we have to assume our responsibilities: we defended badly at the beginning on the central pick and roll, then we managed to be more aggressive on the ball and we stayed in the game for a long time, despite some of our players playing out of position . Until the third quarter we were tied, but Sassari always scored in decisive actions, proving to be a profound team. The 90 points conceded at home are also the result, in the last few minutes, of the use of systematic fouls, during which our three-point shots, even if built well, never hit the mark. Sassari was stronger than us, we fought all the way, but when you’re outnumbered, it’s necessary for everyone available to give their best and that didn’t always happen tonight. Now we have to reset everything, hope that Pinkins’ injury isn’t long and look to the future with optimism: I believe it, we have nine games left, in which we have to try to do the best of ourselves, preserving the good things we have shown this evening”.