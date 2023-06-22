Bit after lot: We are the favourites, but watch out. Slavia also had problems with the Kosovars

However, Plzeň does not intend to underestimate a team whose existence most domestic football fans have no idea about. Slavia’s recent duels with Ballkani, another team from Kosovo, can be a warning finger against possible casualness. The Stitchers had beaten the tenacious dwarf twice, but each time they gave it a hard time. “Drita is at a similar level to Ballkani, with whom Slavia had trouble,” the 71-year-old matador among league coaches realizes.

In any case, for the players, unlike last year’s battles with giants in the form of Inter Milan, Barcelona or Bayern, it will be a big unknown. “We don’t know much about that team yet. I believe the coaches will prepare us well,” hopes midfielder Adam Vlkanova. “From the way we talked about it, I’d say we’re satisfied. But of course they finished second in the league, so we can’t underestimate anything,” added Jan Kliment, hero cup preliminary rounds from the previous year.

The Victorians are well aware that after last year’s participation in the main group of the Champions League, they are in for a much dietier year in the cup. In order to even get into the main fights of the less prestigious Conference League, they have to manage three double-headers. Once they fail, the gates of Europe will be closed for good for the upcoming season. “Everyone wants to get into the basic group, but first we have to take the first step,” realizes Vlkanova, who met coach Koubek during his engagement in Hradec Králové.

Pilsen’s journey through Europe will begin on July 27 in the home Doosan Arena, and the players themselves are encouraging the fans to find their way to the stands again despite the messed up league spring. “I hope that the same number of people will come as in the previous preliminary rounds. It would help us tremendously, the advantage of the home environment is always significant,” said Kliment. “Last season, the fans supported us, even though it was not good. I believe that a full stadium will come and help us to progress,” concluded Vlkanova.