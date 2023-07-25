Home » Boga from Atalanta to Nice, waiting for the official announcement – Football
The only thing missing is the official announcement, which could arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday when the medical visits are complete and the contract is signed, but Jeremie Boga is leaving Atalanta and marrying Nice for 18 million plus four in bonuses. That is how much was paid to Sassuolo in the winter session of 2022.


The Ivorian striker, born in 1997, was kept on the bench in the last test in the training camp in Clusone against Locarno.


He left after a season and a half with four goals scored in 47 overall appearances; on the Côte d’Azur he finds coach Francesco Farioli, Roberto De Zerbi’s collaborator at the time of his militancy in neroverde. Meanwhile, the Malian center forward from Almeria El Bilal Toure, born in 2001, is getting closer and closer to Bergamo, valued at 40 million euros, which is the amount of his release clause.

