Born for the big scene! Cheng Shuipeng scored 21+10 in the first finals, the fiery state is hard to save the savior_Zhejiang team_Wang Yibo_Score

Original title: Born for the big scene! Cheng Shuipeng scored 21+10 in the first finals, the fiery state is hard to save

Beijing time on May 8th, Wu Qian was pressed and only scored 9 points. Who does the Zhejiang team rely on for its offense? The answer is Cheng Shuipeng and Wang Yibo. Especially Cheng Shuipeng, from the semifinals G4 and G5, to the finals G1, Cheng Shuipeng’s superb performance in these three playoff games proved that he is the most reliable scoring point for the Zhejiang team in big scenes.

This is the first trip to the finals in the history of the Zhejiang team. Coming to the brand new Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, this is both a test and a pressure for the Zhejiang team, which is playing at home. Cheng Shuipeng stood up in adversity. He played 41 minutes and 56 seconds, made 4 of 7 three-pointers and surrendered 21 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals. What about Wang Yibo? 10 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal were recorded.

Without Cheng Shuipeng, maybe the Zhejiang team would not have made it to this year’s finals. In G4 and G5 of the semifinals, he always stood up to save the team at the most critical moment. Tonight’s Cheng Shuipeng once again showed his shooting ability. In the first half, he scored 3 three-pointers and scored 14 points, 6 assists and 3 steals. In the second half, when the Liaoning team started to widen the point difference, it was Cheng Shuipeng who faced Zhang Zhenlin’s defense and hit his fourth three-pointer. This three-pointer also sounded the clarion call for the Zhejiang team to counterattack.

Wu Qian was taken care of, which gave Cheng Shuipeng a chance. As one of Zhejiang’s local Splash Brothers, Cheng Shuipeng scored at least 20 points in two consecutive playoff games. In the last three playoff games, he made 8 of 16 three-pointers and shot 50% from outside. In addition to the three-pointer, Cheng Shuipeng’s breakthrough is also very sharp. After stealing near the center line in the second quarter, Cheng Shuipeng made a fast break and scored with the interference of Morand behind him.

Cheng Shuipeng has done everything he can. In the first finals, his 20+10 was good enough.

Wang Yibo turned out to be in the backcourt tonight. In fact, in the fourth quarter, he was crushed by Han Dejun’s body during a fight in the backcourt, causing his left ankle to twist. Fortunately, there was nothing serious, Wang Yibo stretched his ankle while lying on the floor, and then continued the game. Not long after, Wang Yibo first hit a three-pointer, then broke through with the ball, and faced Han Dejun in front of him with a layup and scored a layup. With these 5 points, the Zhejiang team once saw the dawn of a reversal.

Wang Yibo has speed and impact, and his speed increase disrupted the Liaoning team’s defense to a certain extent. This is the fourth time Wang Yibo has scored in double figures in this year’s playoffs. (jim)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: