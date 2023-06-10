Home » Bottega Veneta Officially Launches “Cage Boots” with an asking price of $650
With the release of the 2023 early autumn series Lookbook, Bottega Veneta officially brought the special shoes “Caged Boots” included in it.

As one of the topical items of this season, this item is made of 100% rubber, and is combined with laser cutting technology to create a hollow structure, echoing the brand’s iconic weaving design from an alternative perspective, rather than defining it as “shoes”, ” Caged Boots” seems to be more like a kind of foot decoration. It can be used with thick socks to prepare for the cold weather, and it is not a bad idea to put your feet directly on your feet as sandals in the hot summer.

Bottega Veneta’s “Caged Boots” black iteration is now on the shelves of retailers such as H.LORENZO. Other color styles are expected to be sold on the brand’s official website in the near future. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

