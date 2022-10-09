Home Sports Brahim Diaz, what an evening: from the reprimand of Pioli to the comeback on De Ketelaere
Sports

The Spaniard indicated the number on his shirt after the 2-0, taking a yellow that angered his coach. Clear objectives: to undermine the Belgian for the starting position and earn the redemption of the club

And to think that at the end of the game he also took the shampoo from Pioli: “What the f … or take off your shirt …”. It is the typical perfectionism of coaches, especially when they are still in a competitive trance. Because logic would have it that Pioli lifted Brahim Diaz with weight – no superhuman effort is needed – and filled him with compliments instead of unsavory words because of that admonition he received … for a noble cause. On the other hand, you must also put yourself in the role of the coach: Orsato had just whistled the end of a match awaited with anxiety and tension: it had to be the match of public rehabilitation, of the return to old and good habits, of rekindling that light that remained completely turned off in London.

