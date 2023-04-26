Brazil will wait until May 25 for Ancelotti’s Yes – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, APRIL 25 – “Before launching plan B, I want to fully verify every possibility that plan A can go through. We have an appointment with a company and we have to listen to them. I hope I can give the announcement of our new coach on May 25th”. This was stated by the president of the federation itself, Ednaldo Rodrigues, on the sidelines of the general assembly of the Brazilian football federation (CBF).



The manager did not name names, but it is known that his ‘plan A’ is Carlo Ancelotti, who at the beginning of the month revealed the offer made to him by the CBF and that he was flattered by it.



However, he then pointed out that he still has one year on his contract with Real Madrid and that, for his part, he intends to respect it. But in reality there could be an exemption at the end of the season, or a mutually agreed termination, if Real does not win trophies in 2023. For this reason, the CBF hopes, and is waiting for May 25 when it will announce the squad list for June of the Seleçao. Before that date, Real Madrid will have played the final of the Spanish King’s Cup, on May 6 against Osasuna, and the two Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City (May 9 and 17) and therefore Ancelotti’s situation will be probably clearer.



In case the negotiation with the former coach of Milan, Chelsea and Bayern does not go through, he would be chosen, and this is Rodrigues’ plan B, one of Fernando Diniz, who has just won the carioca championship with Fluminense and has fans in the federation, and the two Portuguese Abel Ferreira (Plameiras) and Jorge Jesùs (Fenerbahce). (HANDLE).

