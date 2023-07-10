Breaking News: Pogba Receives 100 Million Euro Offer from Jeddah United, Considers Joining Benzema

Title: French Midfielder Paul Pogba Receives 100 Million Euro Offer from Jeddah United in Saudi Arabia

Date: July 10, 2023

Source: Zhidao Football

French midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly received a lucrative offer from Saudi League champions Jeddah United. According to renowned Italian journalist Di Marzio, the offer consists of a three-year contract worth a total of 100 million euros.

Currently in Saudi Arabia, Pogba has visited Jeddah United Club but has not made a final decision on his future. It is expected that he will announce his choice in the coming days.

Jeddah United, the reigning champions of the Saudi League, will be participating in the upcoming AFC Champions League. In an effort to strengthen their squad, the club has already signed notable foreign players such as Benzema, Kante, and Joao Jota during the summer transfer window. With a void in their midfield, they have set their sights on Juventus’ Pogba.

Many believe that Pogba is likely to accept the offer from Jeddah United. The 30-year-old midfielder, plagued by injuries, is considering retirement, and with Juventus currently in a state of turmoil following their failure to qualify for the Champions League, a move to Saudi Arabia may be enticing. Pogba’s creativity combined with the partnership of his fellow 2018 French champion midfielder Kante, as well as the prospect of earning 100 million euros over three years, might make the offer too good to refuse.

However, it is important to note that the opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu, the platform on which this article is published, is an information release platform and solely provides information storage space services.

Disclaimer: This article has been released in Zhejiang Province.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

