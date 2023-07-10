Title: How to Restore Files Deleted by Shift+Delete on Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Subtitle: Learn the Methods to Recover Your Permanently Deleted Files and Avoid Data Loss

Almost every Windows user has been plagued by the need to restore files permanently deleted by Shift+Delete. While we’ve always relied on using Shift+Delete to permanently delete files, it’s frustrating when things go wrong. How to restore files deleted by Shift on Windows 10?

What is Shift + Delete command?

We all know that just hitting Delete on the keyboard can move files to the recycle bin. Pressing the Shift and Delete keys simultaneously on the keyboard bypasses the recycle bin and permanently deletes any selected files.

Given how powerful the Shift and Delete key combination is, we strongly recommend rescuing files in the first place. Other than that, don’t use the faulty drive, or even use your computer for anything else. Otherwise, your lost files can easily be overwritten.

Why can files still be restored after being deleted by Shift + Delete?

Using the Shift and Delete key combination will notify Windows that the storage space previously used by the file is available. This is done by altering the archive table rather than the actual archive. So, your data is still there even if you emptied the Recycle Bin, you have a chance to get it back.

How to retrieve files deleted by Shift + Delete?

You have a few ways to get back files permanently deleted by Shift + Delete.

Method 1: Use file rescue software

It is wise to choose third-party file rescue software to recover permanently deleted files. They are usually quick and straightforward to use, so you can save time and effort and avoid permanent file loss.

I use Bitwar file rescue software because it is intuitive, affordable, fast, and has a high success rate. Following are the features of Bitwar file rescue software:

– Compatible with various storage devices, such as internal hard drives, external hard drives, SD memory cards, USB flash drives, video cameras, driving recorders, or other data storage devices.

– Can rescue all lost data file formats, such as documents, photos, videos, music, or other out-of-the-ordinary file types.

– Ensures the integrity of accidentally deleted files/data. You can preview lost files before rescue, including common photos, Word, Excel, PDF, CAD, RAR, PSD, and other different file types.

– Can search and rescue lost partitions and save lost files.

– 100% safe, with a super high recovery rate.

– Supports file rescue of both Windows and Mac systems, with compatibility for file systems like NTFS, FAT, APFS, HFS+, HFS X, etc.

To quickly rescue lost data with Bitwar Data Recovery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Start Bitwar Data Recovery after installation, select the file location to be rescued, and click Next.

Step 2: Select the quick scan mode and the file type to be rescued. Then click the Scan button.

Step 3: The software scans the storage location for all files that have been deleted, and the progress of the scan will be displayed on the top of the software. Quick Scan will complete the scan very quickly.

After scanning, find out lost file previews. Preview can confirm the correctness and integrity of the file before deciding whether to restore it. After confirmation, you can click Restore in the lower right corner to successfully save the file to the location of your choice.

Only the above three steps are needed to restore the files deleted by computer or other storage devices with Shift and Delete. Bitwar file rescue software supports previewing the lost data in advance to ensure the integrity of the data before deciding whether to restore it. It also allows users to have a choice. Therefore, many people have recommended Bitwar hard drive rescue software.

Method 2: Restoring files deleted by Shift and Delete through Windows backup

If you don’t want to use recovery software, you can still recover lost folders. One way is to use the Windows Backup and Restore feature. Here are the steps:

1. Right-click Start and select Search. Type and open the console.

2. Go to System Security > Backup and Restore (Windows 7).

3. Click the Restore My File button in the lower right corner. You can also browse for more backups here if available.

4. Select Browse Folders to see which files can be restored to their previous state.

5. Select Add Folder.

6. Click Next and find the location where you want to restore the files.

7. Click Restore.

Note: Backup and Restore will only work if you have created a manual backup or previously configured it to automatically update the archive.

